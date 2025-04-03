PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 March 2025 - Prince Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Prince Holding Group, hosted the Interview Day for the fourth and final batch of the Chen Zhi Scholarship program, marking another step in its commitment to supporting Cambodian youth through education. This initiative, established by Neak Oknha Chen Zhi, Chairman of Prince Group, provides financial assistance to outstanding students through comprehensive educational opportunities.

His Excellency Dr. Chuon Chivin, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport (8th from the right), honored the Chen Zhi Scholarship Batch 4 Interview Day as the guest of honor, joined by Mr. Gabriel Tan, Head of Prince Foundation (8th from the left), along with the foundation’s management team and participating students.

Held at the Prince Holding Group headquarters, the Interview Day brought together applicants from across Cambodia for a structured evaluation process, which included personal interviews, problem-solving exercises, and leadership assessments to identify the most promising candidates. Chen Zhi Scholars from Batches 1, 2, and 3 assisted in facilitating the interviews, offering guidance, and sharing their experiences with the candidates.

This year, more than 2500 applicants are competing for a place in the Chen Zhi Scholarship program, which will award 100 students with full tuition support, a monthly stipend, training programs, and internship and employment opportunities within Prince Group. The selection process aims to identify students with strong academic records, leadership potential, and a commitment to contributing to Cambodia’s development.

The event was attended by H.E. Dr. Chuon Chivin, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport (MoEYS), as the guest of honor. H.E. Dr. Chivin stated: “This scholarship program highlights how the private sector can support Cambodia’s human capital development. The commitment of Neak Oknha Chen Zhi and Prince Foundation to education is commendable and serves as a model for others.”

Mr. Gabriel Tan, head of Prince Foundation, added: “I am proud of all the applicants. Their determination to pursue higher education gives me confidence in their ability to contribute meaningfully to Cambodia’s future.”

With the Interview Day concluded, the selection of scholars is underway. The Batch 4 scholarship recipients will be announced in mid-March.

For more information about the Chen Zhi Scholarship and Prince Foundation’s ongoing efforts in education and community development, please visit www.princefoundation.com.