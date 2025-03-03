Professional Labelling Anywhere, Anytime: DYMO® Introduces New LabelManager Executive 640 CB

ATLANTA, USA - Newsaktuell - 3 March 2025 - DYMO®, a leader in innovative labeling solutions, proudly announces the launch of the new LabelManager Executive 640 CB. It is designed for professionals seeking a fast, efficient, and reliable labeling solution for various work environments, from offices to the medical sector, with a strong emphasis on ease of use. The LabelManager Executive 640 CB enables users to print labels faster, saving valuable time on labeling tasks and boosting productivity across industries.

User-Friendly Design and Versatile Connectivity

In today’s fast-paced work environment, organization and clarity are crucial. The LabelManager Executive 640 CB addresses these needs with a compact design and a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, making it perfect for both office use and on-the-go labeling. Its high-resolution (240*320 pixels RGB; 143 ppi) display ensures clear and readable labels, while the intuitive menu simplifies label creation and customization.

The device offers multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth® Low Energy and USB-C, allowing seamless integration with iOS and Android devices, as well as computers without the need for manual pairing. It supports the DYMO® LabelManager® Executive Connect app and desktop software, providing virtually unlimited label storage. Compatible with both D1 standard and Durable tapes in widths from 6 (1/4”) to 24 mm (1”), and available in various colors and finishes, the LabelManager Executive 640 CB is a versatile solution for diverse labeling needs.

Versatile and Sustainable Usage

The LabelManager Executive 640 CB is ideal for a wide range of applications, including office organization, production component tracking, retail pricing, and medical device and patient identification.

DYMO® is committed to sustainability, with the device’s packaging made from 70% recycled material and the housing and cassette packaging from at least 80% recycled material, promoting environmentally friendly solutions.

Availability

The LabelManager Executive 640 CB is available now in two versions: the Kit Box and the Gift Box. Both include the LabelManager, a battery pack, a USB-C to USB-C cable, and a quick start guide. The Kit Box also includes three standard label cartridges, while the Gift Box comes with one standard label cassette.

Key Features:

-> Rechargeable Lithium-Ion Battery: Long-lasting performance, eliminating the need for AA batteries.

-> Portability & Compact Design: Lightweight and portable, perfect for on-the-go labeling.

-> Large, High-Resolution Display: Ensures clear and easy-to-read labels.

-> Dual Connectivity: Seamless connection via Bluetooth and USB-C to mobile devices and computers.

-> Unlimited Label Memory: Store and access a wide variety of labels via the DYMO® LabelManager Executive Connect app and desktop software.

Further information can be found on our website at www.dymo.com.