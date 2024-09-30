$!Results of the ixCrypto Index Series Quarterly Review (2024 Q3)

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 October 2024 - Today, IX Asia Indexes announced the 2024 3rd quarter review of ixCrypto Index Series and IX Digital Asset Industry Index Series. The constituent changes will be effective on 18th October 2024 (Friday). The results of the constituent review and exchange review are as follows:

1. Constituent Review – ixCrypto Index Series

1.1. ixCrypto Index (”IXCI”)

The number of constituents decreased to 19 with no addition and 6 deletions.

Addition

No addition

Deletion

1. Internet Computer

2. Ethereum Classic

3. Render

4. Hedera

5. Mantle

6. Cosmos

After the change, the free float adjusted market capitalization coverage is 81.26%*, while the 90-day-average volume is 78.68%* (excluding stable coin which has 7.39% of the total crypto universe). The constituents change above and recapping at 40% will be effective on 18 October 2024 (Friday).

Since the last review, there has been a decrease in the crypto total market capitalization from USD2.42tn to 2.17tn (-10.24%)#, and a decrease in the daily volume from USD78.56bn to 71.42bn (-7.34%)#. Bitcoin remains as the largest crypto in the constituent list, with its price has increased by 7.80% since the last review.

1.2. ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes

1.2.1. ixCrypto 5 Equal Weight Index (”IXEW5”) and ixCrypto 5 Square Root Index (”IXSR5”)

Addition

No addition

Deletion

No deletion

1.2.2. ixCrypto 10 Equal Weight Index (”IXEW10”) and ixCrypto 10 Square Root Index (”IXSR10”).

Addition

No addition

Deletion

No deletion

1.2.3. ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index (”IXAEW10”) and ixCrypto Altcoin 10 SR Index (”IXASR10”).

Addition

No addition

Deletion

No deletion

1.3. ixCrypto BTC/ETH Indexes

There has been no constituent change to ixCrypto BTC/ETH 5050 Index (”IX5050”) and ixCrypto BTC/ETH Proportional Index (”IXPI”) since their launch on 9th May 2024

2. Constituent Review- IX Digital Asset Industry Index Series

2.1 ixCrypto Stablecoin Index

The number of constituents will remain unchanged. Stable coin comprises 7.39% of the total crypto universe, and ixCrypto Stablecoin Index covers around 98.80% of the 90-day average market capitalization in stablecoin universe.

Addition

No addition

Deletion

No deletion

2.2 ixCrypto Infrastructure Index

The number of constituents will remain unchanged as 21 constituents.

Addition

No addition

Deletion

No deletion

3. Exchange Review

As a result of exchange review, 10 exchanges passed the review process, which are as follows:

Passed Exchanges*

1. Binance

2. WhiteBIT (New)

3. Huobi Global

4. OKX

5. Coinbase Advanced##

6. Gate.io

7. P2B

8. BitGet

9. DigiFinex

10. Upbit

*While MEXC passed the volume coverage criteria and ranked 23, Hong Kong SFC has issued a warning against MEXC, so MEXC was excluded.

##Coinbase changed its name to Coinbase Advanced in Q2 2024

Removed Exchanges

1. Bitrue

The selected 10 exchanges will be taken to generate each of the fair average prices for the IX indexes’ constituents. The exchange review covers volume rankings, exchange background checking, founders’ background checking, USDT/USDC/BTC pairs coverage, overconcentration rules, exchange API coverage checking and stability etc for an exchange.

For more details about our exchange selection criteria, please email info@ix-index.com

More details about the ixCrypto index, including their constituents, constituents’ weight are provided in the Appendices, or refer to the website https://ix-index.com/

*Exclude stable coins and exchange coins (based on conflict of interest rule methodology effective Oct 2, 2020)

#As of 30 September 2024, based on past 90 days average

Appendix 1

ixCrypto Index (”IXCI”)