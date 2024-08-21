Revolutionizing Robotics: Beijing Robint Technology’s Stellar Showcase at Thai Expo

KRUNG THEP MAHA NAKHON, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 August 2024 - at Food & Hospitality Thailand, Beijing Robint Technology captivated attendees with its cutting-edge advancements in commercial service robotics. The company’s booth became a hub of activity, drawing a substantial crowd eager to explore innovative robot solutions, leading to spontaneous partnerships right on the expo floor. Beijing Robint Technology has already impacted thousands of clients globally across various sectors with a diverse range of robots that include commercial cleaning robots, intelligent reception robots, intelligent delivery robots, and intelligent walking-aid robots. Operating under the philosophy of “AI for People,“ Robint has established itself as a frontrunner in melding artificial intelligence with practical robotic applications.

Robint Unveils Future of Service Robotics

Commercial cleaning robot Integrating the functions of sweeping, scrubbing, pushing, and vacuuming into one robot to fulfill multi-dimensional and professional cleaning. Calmly dealing with various solid and liquid garbage. Integrating cleaning power with convenience, perform “0”-wall-spacing cleaning, powerful cleaning, no floor damage.

Robint Technology’s hotel intelligent distribution system features a range of products including s intelligent delivery robot, intelligent food delivery robot, automated elevator controls, and intelligent phone modules, designed to meet the diverse service needs of hotels and similar environments.

Intelligent Walking-Aid Robot honored 2021 Awards of World Industrial Design, Reddot Design Award / IF Design Award. It can navigate autonomously and lead with a person on board. The vehicle is equipped with a lidar and depth camera, which can automatically identify the environment, pedestrians and objects, and automatically avoid obstacles.

The robot receptionist designed for commercial purposes and features interactive experiences with a full range of functions optimized in services such as greeting visitors, guiding, dealing with inquiries, touring, advertising and patrolling. Moving smoothly, go around obstacles flexibly and speak like us to narrow the gap between human and machine.

Robint Technology Engages Global Partners at Thai Expo

Mr. Shi, COO of Robint Technology, expressed his excitement about the event, stating, "It's a pleasure to bring our latest technological developments to Thailand. As pioneers in the commercial robotics field, we are enthusiastic about advancing into the AI era alongside our global clients and partners." He and his team are welcoming guests at Booth G42 from 21st - 24th Aug, ready to foster deeper collaborations and share insights with fellow industry leaders.