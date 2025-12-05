RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - Media OutReach newswire - 12 May 2025 - Sahm App, the premier all-in-one trading platform trusted by over one million users, has launched Version 2.0, marking its most significant upgrade to date. The release introduces an array of powerful features, led by the highly requested Dark Mode.

Designed in response to community feedback, Dark Mode offers improved visibility in low-light settings while reducing eye strain—delivering a smoother, more comfortable trading experience. With vibrant, high-contrast interactive elements, users can now enjoy a bold new interface. The feature can be enabled in Sahm App Version 2.0 via Settings > General, where users can choose Light, Dark, or follow their device’s system settings.

But Version 2.0 goes far beyond aesthetics. With over 250 upgrades, the update transforms Sahm App into a smarter, faster, and more connected trading platform. Key enhancements include:

•Concept Stocks: Themed investment ideas to help users track trends and sector movements in U.S. markets at a glance.

•Smart Search: A redesigned search experience offering faster, more accurate results based on trading behavior.

•Real-Time Stock Comments: Live discussion threads where over a million investors exchange ideas, market insights, and strategies.

•Refreshed News Layout: An improved interface for browsing financial news—clearer, more structured, and easier to navigate.

Hadeel Bedeeri, General Manager of Sahm Capital, shared: “At Sahm, we put our users at the center of everything we do. Version 2.0 is not just an update—it’s our statement of intent. We’re giving every investor smarter tools, faster access, and a better way to trade with confidence.”

With a refined design and community-driven features, Sahm App 2.0 reinforces its mission to be the most intuitive and trusted trading platform in the region. The app is now available on the iOS App Store, Google Play Store, and Huawei AppGallery. New users can also enjoy a lifetime 70% discount on Saudi market commissions, capped at a maximum of SAR 3 per trade. For more information, visit: https://www.sahmcapital.com

About Sahm App:

Developed by Sahm Capital, licensed by the Capital Market Authority (CMA), the Sahm App is a trading platform tailored for investors in Saudi Arabia. It provides seamless access to both the Saudi and U.S. markets within a secure, regulated environment. With its intuitive interface and advanced investment tools, the app has quickly become one of the top three in the Free Finance category on Google Play, with more than one million users.

https://www.sahmcapital.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/sahm-capital/posts/?feedView=all

https://x.com/Sahm_Capital

https://www.facebook.com/sahmcapital1

