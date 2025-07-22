Sahm Capital Ignites Financial Ambition in University Students with “Investing 101” Masterclass

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 July 2025 - Sahm Capital empowered Alfaisal University students through its on-campus masterclass, “Investing 101: How to Start Trading & Build Wealth Intelligently.” Led by Huma Ejaz, Vice President of Advisory and Asset Management, the two-hour session delivered practical, engaging financial education aligned with Sahm Capital’s mission to cultivate a financially literate generation of Saudi investors.

The lecture combined foundational investing principles with live demonstrations and real-world insights into Saudi Arabia’s capital market. Students explored essential topics including asset classes, how to open and manage a trading account locally, and the habits of disciplined, long-term investors. The interactive Q&A segment invited students to raise individual concerns, demonstrating their eagerness to understand and apply the knowledge in real life.

The session was further enriched by a gamified quiz covering core concepts such as risk, markets, and investing behavior. Top-performing students were celebrated with exclusive Sahm Capital gift boxes, while dozens of attendees activated their Sahm accounts on-site with support from the company’s team. Participating students received Sahm-branded gift bags to mark the beginning of their investing journey.

The event was met with enthusiastic feedback from students, with one participant commenting “Learning directly from an expert showed me how to start building wealth today—I never thought investing could be this approachable.” Another shared, “This gave me clarity, confidence, and real tools. I’m opening my first trading account with Sahm.”

“Seeing this level of engagement is exactly why we invest in education,“ said Huma Ejaz. “We replaced hesitation with hands-on experience. These students didn’t just learn—they acted.”

This initiative is part of Sahm Capital’s broader strategy to foster investor readiness and financial literacy among young Saudis. By delivering engaging workshops, digital resources, and on-ground activation, Sahm Capital actively supports the goals of Vision 2030—cultivating a generation of disciplined, confident investors ready to participate in the Kingdom’s capital market.

https://www.sahmcapital.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/sahm-capital/posts/?feedView=all

https://x.com/Sahm_Capital

https://www.facebook.com/sahmcapital1

Sahm Capital

Sahm Capital, registered in Riyadh, holds full regulatory licenses from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to provide Dealing, Advising, Custody, Arranging, and Managing Investments and Operating Funds Activities in the Securities Business services (license no. 22251-25). As the first fintech-driven financial company to achieve full CMA licensing, Sahm Capital has established itself as the fastest-growing member of the Saudi Exchange, leveraging proprietary technology and innovative financial solutions to deliver seamless, one-stop financial services. For more information, visit: www.sahmcapital.com