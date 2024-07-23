Samsung Singapore Opens Three New Samsung Experience Stores

SINGAPORE - 23 July 2024 - Samsung Electronics Singapore today announced that it has partnered with OTTNO, an experienced consumer electronics reseller to open three new Samsung Experience Stores (SES) in Singapore.

The three stores are located at Changi Airport Terminal 2 (Departure Area), Compass One and Junction 8, expanding the brand’s physical presence to allow customers more options to experience the latest innovations from Samsung. This will bring the total number of Samsung Experience Stores to 12 in Singapore, with more to follow in the future.

With Samsung heralding a new era of mobile AI with Galaxy AI this year, the Samsung Experience Stores will provide an opportunity for customers to experience the AI features found on its Galaxy products. Customers can learn how to use Galaxy AI to help with their everyday tasks – such as using Live Translate to understand a different language or Photo Assist to create perfect pictures with Galaxy AI.

The SES at Changi Airport Terminal 2, which spans approximately 1379 square feet, will also feature a Bespoke accessory wall, showcasing a range of accessories that are unique to Samsung’s products.

“We are excited to announce the opening of new Samsung Experience Stores at Singapore’s iconic Changi Airport Terminal 2 and in the heartlands with our partner, OTTNO. By expanding our presence, we aim to bring Samsung’s innovative technology to a broader audience. Our store at Changi Airport Terminal 2 provides tax-free shopping and an opportunity for customers to experience our products at one of the world’s busiest airports. Additionally, our new heartland stores will not only showcase the latest Samsung products but also provide in-person one to one consultations, thus enhancing our commitment to better support our customers in-store,“ said Ronnie Ng, Vice President, Head of Mobile eXperience, Samsung Electronics Singapore.

OTTNO has been appointed as Samsung Singapore’s new SES partner. The company aims to be one of the biggest resellers for Samsung.

“We are very honoured to be partnering with Samsung Singapore to manage and expand their SES footprint locally. These stores serve as an experiential touchpoint for customers who prefer to learn more about Samsung’s products in-store and in-person. As such, we have deliberately designed an experience in consultation with Samsung to bring the brand’s innovation to life, and making it relatable to the everyday consumers – especially in the age of AI,“ said Brenda Nai, Operations Manager for OTTNO SES.

The Samsung Experience Stores at Changi Airport Terminal 2, Compass One and Junction 8 are now open.