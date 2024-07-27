Save the Children Hong Kong celebrating its 15th Anniversary Inaugural Children’s Champion Award 2024 Recognises 13 Awardees for the Positive Impact on Children’s Lives

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 July 2024 - This year, Save the Children Hong Kong celebrates its 15th anniversary with a Children’s Champion Award presentation ceremony and photo exhibition at Central Market. Celebrity mom Grace Chan and child actor Sean Wong attended the ceremony to support the cause, encouraging individuals from all walks of life to bring a brighter future to children.

Transforming Children’s Futures for 15 Years and Beyond

2024 marks the 15th anniversary of Save the Children Hong Kong. As the guest of honor, Mr. Ho Kai-ming, Acting Secretary for Labour and Welfare, highlighted during his speech,“ Every child deserves a joyful childhood. The government is committed to developing appropriate policies that prioritise the safety and welfare of children.” Furthermore, he expressed hope for families, communities, and all sectors of society to come together in nurturing the next generation, enabling them to thrive and flourish.

Save the Children Hong Kong has a proud 100-year heritage as part of the Save the Children global movement, dedicated to empowering children to transform their futures. “The harsh realities many children face in Hong Kong – from crippling poverty to the mental health crisis – are heartbreaking. Around the world, we also see natural disasters and conflicts impacting millions of children worldwide,“ said Carol Szeto, CEO of Save the Children Hong Kong. “But we refuse to let these challenges define their destinies. Our mission is to uplift and empower every child, reinforcing the transformative impact that resonates through generations. When we unite as a community and go above and beyond, there is no obstacle too great for the resilience and potential of a child.”

Grace Chan and Sean Wong Embrace the Power of Children’s Potential

Celebrity Grace Chan presented the Children’s Champion Youth Award. At the event, Grace shared the joys of parenting with her three sons. As a mother, she values holistic development of children. Grace teaches her sons to care for others, as she believes every child can make a positive impact.