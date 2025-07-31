SeABank and AFS clarified matters related to the Charter Capital Transfer Agreement of Post and Telecommunication Finance Company Limited (PTF)

HA NOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 July 2025 - Regarding the Charter Capital Transfer Agreement of Post and Telecommunication Finance Company Limited (”PTF”) and the public announcement issued by AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (”AFS”), Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (”SeABank”) and AFS have been engaged in constructive discussions to comprehensively clarify the issues raised by AFS in a spirit of goodwill and cooperation.

As a result, AFS has confirmed that SeABank had no knowledge of, nor any involvement in, any potential discrepancies in provision at PTF before the closing of the transaction. Furthermore, AFS has formally withdrawn its preliminary notice relating to the transaction and reaffirmed its intention to manage and develop PTF sustainably.

To foster the relationship, SeABank and AFS has signed a cooperative agreement to develop retail products and services, for the needs of both parties’ customers in Vietnam.

