$!SEAS unveils DigiLeap: AI-driven Decarbonisation Platform for Businesses supported by KPMG

-> DigiLeap is a first-of-its-kind AI-driven platform connecting over 200 enterprises, including financial institutions and technology providers, to expedite Singapore and ASEAN’s transition to net-zero.

-> Utilising advanced AI algorithms, DigiLeap customises matches between green projects and decarbonisation solutions, enhancing access to sustainable financing and innovative technologies.

-> Aligned with COP29 priorities, DigiLeap drives impactful climate action across key sectors such as energy, construction, and real estate, fostering substantial environmental progress in Singapore.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 November 2024 - The Sustainable Energy Association of Singapore (SEAS) is proud to announce the launch of DigiLeap, a pioneering artificial intelligence (AI)-powered platform set to revolutionise the decarbonisation landscape. Developed with KPMG in Singapore as SEAS’ knowledge and technical partner, DigiLeap emerges as the first-of-its-kind sustainability services and solutions marketplace. At the Singapore Pavilion during COP29, SEAS also announced the platform’s regional access, significantly enhancing its reach and impact. This innovative tool leverages advanced AI matchmaking to bridge the investment gap, effectively connecting solution seekers with providers for sustainability and decarbonisation initiatives. By aligning with COP29 priorities and focusing on mobilising climate finance for actionable green projects, DigiLeap enhances precision, efficiency, and scalability in matching projects with the right partners. Currently, it hosts over 10 green projects and facilitates connections among more than 200 enterprises across ASEAN, positioning itself for rapid expansion to support thousands of projects and accelerate the region’s transition to net-zero.

KPMG, as the technical and knowledge partner, supported SEAS in designing and developing the DigiLeap platform, which is equipped with advanced AI capabilities to connect solution seekers with solution providers, accelerating the region’s green transition. This platform fosters a unified, data-sharing environment, increasing accessibility to both green technologies and sustainable financing solutions. It empowers businesses to accelerate climate action by providing streamlined, direct access to cutting-edge decarbonisation solutions and funding resources, ultimately accelerating Singapore’s progress toward net-zero commitments. KPMG also leveraged its extensive network to introduce strategic partners and stakeholders to significantly expand DigiLeap’s ecosystem and enhance its global reach.

The DigiLeap initiative has received support from Enterprise Singapore (ESG) and Asian Development Bank (ADB). SEAS has separately onboarded SGTech, Global Compact Network Singapore (GCNS), Singapore International Chamber of Commerce (SICC), National Trade Union Congress (NTUC) and the Singapore Business Federation (SBF), along with various key financial and academic institutions as partner organisations. These organisations will actively support collaboration and resource sharing on DigiLeap to advance sustainability efforts, with a potential influx of business participation expected by end-2025, amplifying its collective impact.

Focusing on sustainable and decarbonisation projects valued below US$10 million, DigiLeap targets key areas such as renewable energy and smart grid technology, industrial decarbonisation, and green construction and real estate. These initiatives advance cleaner power solutions, target waste reduction and resource efficiency, and foster green building technology and energy-efficient infrastructure.

Kavita Gandhi, Executive Director of Sustainable Energy Association of Singapore (SEAS) said: “The DigiLeap platform is essential in transforming climate ambitions into actionable decarbonisation for Singapore companies. Aligned with Singapore’s commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050, DigiLeap is a vital marketplace enabling businesses seeking solutions to connect with providers of advanced and scalable solutions, creating a seamless and innovative environment for sustainable progress. The platform fosters an environment where Singapore companies, both established and emerging, can play a definitive role in creating eco-solutions together.”

Sharad Somani, Partner and Head of ESG Consulting, KPMG in Singapore said: “DigiLeap addresses critical barriers companies face in their sustainability journeys, including access to proven technological solutions, innovate green financing and effective programme management – particularly for smaller-scale sustainability projects. By leveraging advanced AI and sophisticated project-matching algorithms, the platform aligns with COP29’s climate finance goals by empowering businesses with direct access to renewable energy solutions, technological propositions, and alternative financing options. DigiLeap embodies the shared commitment to making decarbonisation accessible, measurable and transformative for businesses.”

DigiLeap also offers features such as stakeholder mapping, a networking hub designed to support the development and scaling of green projects. Furthermore, the platform provides learning and development resources to equip businesses with the necessary tools to adopt sustainable practices and contribute effectively to global climate action.

For more information on DigiLeap, please refer to the fact sheet.

