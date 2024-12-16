Senheng Powers Up Malaysia with Solar Solutions Nationwide

SETIA ALAM MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 December 2024 - Senheng is excited to announce the launch of its nationwide solar solutions, now available across all Senheng and senQ outlets. With more than 100 outlets across Malaysia, Senheng is making it easier for Malaysians to switch to solar energy and enjoy significant savings on energy bills while reducing their carbon footprint.

The launch event at Grand Senheng Elite Setia Alam was officiated by YB Liew Chin Tong, Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry and Member of Parliament for Iskandar Puteri, who commended Senheng’s commitment to renewable energy as an important step toward Malaysia’s green energy goals. “Senheng’s nationwide solar initiative aligns well with our national mission to promote sustainable energy,“ said YB Liew. “This effort not only benefits Malaysian households but also drives positive environmental and economic impacts.”

“At Senheng, we’re excited to lead the way in making renewable energy more accessible for Malaysia,“ said Mr. Lim Kim Heng, Chairman of Senheng. “We want to help Malaysians save on energy costs while contributing to a more sustainable future. This isn’t just about technology; it’s about empowering communities to make choices that positively impact the environment and improve quality of life. With our trusted solutions, Malaysians can confidently take steps toward a greener future.”

Senheng’s solar solutions are complete, tailored packages designed to bring the power of solar energy into your home. These solutions include high-performance solar panels, inverters, and other essential components needed to generate, store, and manage renewable energy effectively. Starting from RM17,000, these solar solutions allow homeowners to save more than 95% on their monthly electricity bills, reduce their carbon footprint, and even increase their property value. With these incredible benefits, customers can expect a return on their investment within 5 to 7 years. This initiative aligns with Senheng’s strong commitment to delivering reliable solar solutions that meet environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles.

With flexible financing options, free standard installation, and a 0% interest plan for up to 36 months, going green has never been easier or more accessible. Senheng has partnered with trusted solar brands including Solaroo, Canadian Solar, BSL Eco Energy and Panasonic to provide customers with quality and performance for lasting energy savings.

To mark the launch, Senheng is offering customers a 10% S-Coin Cashback on all solar system purchases at Senheng and senQ outlets, making it even more rewarding to switch to solar and invest in sustainable energy. This underscores Senheng’s dedication to delivering quality products with attractive rewards.

To learn more about the benefits of solar energy, explore cutting-edge technology, and discover how you can make an eco-friendly impact while enjoying exclusive rewards, visit any Senheng location or check out the website at https://discover.senheng.com.my/solar-solution.

