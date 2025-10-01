Shaping the Future of Hybrid Office Spaces in Singapore with Raw Design Consultants

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 October 2025 - The rise of hybrid work is reshaping how offices in Singapore are imagined and used. Beyond desks and meeting rooms, today’s workplaces are now expected to support a mix of collaboration, individual focus, and flexibility. Raw Design Consultants, a Singapore-based office interior design studio, has been exploring these changes through design projects that reflect both practical constraints and cultural shifts.

The New Office Paradigm in a Hybrid World

Singapore ranks among the highest in Asia Pacific for hybrid work adoption. As a result, the role of the workspace has expanded. No longer just a space for routine tasks, the office is now a hub for collaboration, culture, and connectivity. It is where teams gather to exchange ideas, strengthen relationships, and maintain a shared identity in an era of distributed work.

With high rental costs and limited floor area, businesses in Singapore face difficult choices. Efficient layouts are essential to avoid wasted space, while fit-out budgets must extend beyond visible finishes to cover less obvious requirements, from mechanical and electrical systems to IT infrastructure and regulatory compliance. Basic offices typically cost $60–75 per square foot (psf), mid-range offices $75–100 psf, and premium offices $100–150 psf. Balancing these costs while ensuring flexibility and relevance has become central to designing effective hybrid office spaces.

How Raw Design Crafts Hybrid Office Spaces of Tomorrow

Founded more than a decade ago as a boutique studio, Raw Design Consultants set out to rethink the design and delivery of office projects.

“Looking at how larger firms operated, we realised too much time was lost to red tape,” shared Gary Teo, founder of Raw Design Consultants. “We wanted to deliver inspiring spaces on schedule. Operating as a self-funded studio gives us the flexibility to make decisions quickly and focus on our clients’ needs.”

That philosophy guides the studio’s approach to hybrid office spaces. Each project is developed with employee well-being in mind, incorporating natural light, careful attention to acoustics, and ergonomic planning. The efficient use of space is another priority, with layouts designed to improve flow and reduce waste square footage in Singapore’s high-cost property market. Just as importantly, the studio emphasises cost transparency, helping clients allocate budgets where they matter most—collaborative and client-facing areas. At the same time, back-of-house costs are kept practical and economical.

Monks Singapore’s APAC headquarters demonstrates how these priorities come together in practice. As a fast-growing company across time zones, Monks Singapore required a workplace that could support both high levels of collaboration and the flexibility of hybrid schedules. The office was therefore planned around a central “social sanctuary”, a space designed to host large seminars, smaller team sessions, and informal gatherings—making it the heart of the workplace. Surrounding this hub is a mix of open work areas and enclosed rooms catering to different modes of work, from brainstorming to video calls. Integrated technology also supports hybrid meetings, ensuring that both remote and on-site teams remain connected.

The Next Era of Hybrid Office Spaces in Singapore

With hybrid models evolving at different speeds, Singapore’s offices are becoming increasingly diverse. Raw Design Consultants expects to see growing demand for workplaces that combine local character with global connectivity, serving as both functional and cultural anchors for organisations.

“Every office tells a story, but the story really begins with the people who use the space,” said Mr Teo. “What matters to them shapes every space we create.”

To learn more about the studio’s projects and approach, visit www.rawdesign.com.sg.

