Shede Aged Baijiu Festival Debuts in Malaysia and Singapore – Fosun Empowers Shede Spirits to Share Its Aroma with the World

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 August 2025 - On August 3, the Shede Aged Baijiu Festival was staged in Malaysia, following its successful Singapore edition. Once again, Shede Spirits celebrated baijiu as a cultural bridge to advance its expansion in Southeast Asia, hosting a series of high-profile events to actively promote Chinese baijiu culture on the global stage.

Distinguished guests included Lee Thai Hung, Deputy Director-General of Tourism Malaysia; Datuk Chong Sin Woon, Secretary-General of the Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA); Prof. Dr. Choong Chee Keong, Vice President of Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR); Guo Guangchang, Chairman of Fosun International; Pu Jizhou, Chairman of Shede Spirits; Wu Yifei, Co-Chairman of Shede Spirits; Tang Hui, President of Shede Spirits; Yang Xiao, Chairman of Mix Company; along with representatives from Malaysian business circles, distributors, media, and collectors and aficionados of aged baijiu.

At the event, Lee Thai Hung, Deputy Director-General of Tourism Malaysia, lauded Shede Spirits for its role in fostering China–Malaysia cultural exchange and charitable initiatives. He noted that the “Shede Spirit” resonates strongly with Malaysia’s vision of integrating culture and tourism, fulfilling social responsibilities, and deepening bilateral friendship. He expressed the hope that more leading Chinese enterprises would join in advancing cooperation between the two nations.

Guo Guangchang, Chairman of Fosun International, reaffirmed Fosun’s commitment to propelling Shede Spirits and Chinese baijiu culture onto the world stage. He highlighted Shede’s recent strides in production capacity and R&D infrastructure, which underpin the brand’s long-term growth under its aged-baijiu strategy. Guided by the principle of long-termism, Fosun will continue to support Shede’s sustainable development by harnessing both domestic and international platform resources—deepening its footprint in China while accelerating overseas expansion. Guo emphasized Southeast Asia’s deep-rooted Chinese communities and natural affinity for baijiu, expressing his hope that Shede will become the most beloved and trusted Chinese baijiu brand in the region. He added that cultural outreach and product innovation would serve as the twin engines driving Shede’s future, creating shared success for partners and energizing global market growth.

As a cornerstone of Shede’s international strategy, Southeast Asia holds profound strategic importance. In his keynote, Shede Spirits Chairman Pu Jizhou reflected on the enduring friendship and cultural bonds between China and Malaysia, offering an incisive interpretation of the contemporary significance of the “Shede” philosophy. He noted that Shede hails from Shehong in Suining, Sichuan—Hometown of Baijiu. As Tang poet Du Fu once wrote, “Shehong spring wine stays freshly green despite the chill.” Today, a pot of Shede Baijiu, just like the iconic Guanyin Lake with its vast expanse, becomes the signature of the city. With Fosun’s support, Shede has rapidly expanded into 40 countries and regions worldwide, achieving both overseas profitability and sustained growth. Pu pledged to deepen Shede’s commitment to the Southeast Asian market, forging partnerships with more distributors to weave premium aged baijiu into local lifestyles—transforming the wisdom of Shede into a bridge for global cultural exchange and emotional resonance, and enabling the world to savor the fragrance of Chinese baijiu and the elegance of Chinese culture.

The evening reached its zenith with a charity auction, as rare bottles of Shede aged baijiu drew spirited bidding from collectors and connoisseurs, with every lot sold. All proceeds were donated to Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman to support the advancement of Chinese education and academic development in Malaysia—embodying the Shede Spirit through meaningful action.

With Fosun’s strategic empowerment, Shede Spirits continues to accelerate its global footprint, with products now available in 40 countries and regions. Looking ahead, the brand will further leverage its “Aged Baijiu + Culture” model, exploring new pathways for sustainable overseas growth and joining hands with partners worldwide to champion Chinese baijiu culture—crafting a better life for families across the globe.