Shopee 6.6 Lagi Murah Sale: Up to 66% Off on Daily Essentials

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 May 2025 - This 6.6, Shopee is taking Lagi Murah to the next level! From 1 to 9 June, enjoy unbeatable discounts on essentials with up to 66% off Lagi Murah Daily, Free Shipping No Min. Spend, and Stack & Save Up To 40% Off. Whether it’s groceries, household must-haves, or self-care staples - it’s all Confirm Lagi Murah!

To help buyers confirm Lagi Murah deals this 6.6, Shopee is teaming up with Mak Kiah Ferry as the official Murah Police! Catch her special appearances on Shopee’s official social media channels and during the Shopee Live specials on 5 and 6 June, where she will give her seal of approval on the top Lagi Murah picks.

But that’s not all - the excitement continues with the Alieff Irfan 6.6 “Shopee Lagi Murah” Showdown, premiering on 5 June at 8PM on Shopee Live and Alieff Irfan’s official YouTube channel. Mark your calendars for fun challenges, exclusive vouchers, and plenty of laughs as they bring the Lagi Murah hype for 6.6.

66% Off Lagi Murah Daily

Stock up on brands you love like Vinda, Huggies, Colgate, Unilever, Skintific, and Oatside, and many more. Shop with confidence as every deal is verified by our Murah Police to be Lagi Murah. On 6 June only, don’t miss upsized deals up to 90% off with the RM6 Knockout Deals from top brands like Gintell, Samsung, and Dyson so be sure to set your reminders!

Free Shipping No Min. Spend

Skip the mall and shop in your pajamas! With Shopee’s daily Free Shipping Vouchers, enjoy fast, fuss-free delivery right to your doorstep - no minimum spend needed.

Stack & Save Up to 40% Off

At Shopee, we take Lagi Murah very seriously; it’s time to stack your savings like a pro this 6.6! On top of the Lagi Murah Daily deals, combine the daily Free Shipping Vouchers with Shopee Vouchers, Shop Vouchers, and Shopee Coins at checkout to unlock additional discounts up to 40% off.

Campaign Exclusive: Alieff Irfan 6.6 “Shopee Lagi Murah” Showdown

Premiering on 5 June at 8PM, the Alieff Irfan 6.6 “Shopee Lagi Murah” Showdown promises an evening of unbeatable deals and non-stop entertainment, available on Shopee Live and Alieff Irfan’s official YouTube channel. Hosted by Alieff and joined by his AI Team, the showdown will feature exciting games, hilarious challenges, and exclusive Lagi Murah deals. Viewers can also look forward to special vouchers, Shopee Coins giveaway, and plenty of laughs - all delivered with the AI Team’s signature humour and charm.

This 6.6, don’t just settle for murah — go for Lagi Murah! With epic deals and your favourite internet stars leading the way, it’s time to add to cart and save big: https://shopee.com.my/m/6-6