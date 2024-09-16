Shrewsbury International School Hong Kong Launches Sector Leading Bilingual Pathway

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 September 2024 - Shrewsbury International School Hong Kong recently announced the opening of a Chinese and English bilingual programme for Early Years students from January 2025, with Year 1 to follow in August.

Offering an ambitious, bespoke and culturally rich programme, the Hanqing Bilingual Pathway (HQP) will expand the linguistic and cultural learning experiences of selected students and support the advanced development of literacy skills in both Chinese and English. Led by an outstanding team of native linguists, it will offer an even balance of daily interaction in both Chinese and English. HQP students will have full access to the facilities on campus and also benefit from specialist Music, Physical Education and Aquatics instruction as well as sector leading school-selection guidance.

HQP Chinese Principal, Sophie Che, travels to Hong Kong from Shanghai, having worked in a number of prestigious bilingual school settings in mainland China. She brings a wealth of experience of bilingual education and educational programme development.

“Underpinned by the academic rigour of the Early Years and Foundation Stage framework and the English National Curriculum, HQP students will develop native or near-native level Chinese and international standard English. Their academic strengths will ensure advantaged placement at all of the leading schools in Hong Kong and beyond.” Sophie Che, HQP Chinese Principal, Shrewsbury International School Hong Kong

Running in tandem with the much admired British International Pathway (BIP), enrolment into the HQP offers particular advantage to those keen to leverage the many nuanced interconnections between Chinese language and culture with 50% of the curriculum delivered in English and 50% in Chinese, to include the undertaking of Chinese Mathematics. Provision forms part of a strategic commitment and will be shaped by a common set of Guiding Statements.

“The imminent launch of a tailored dual language programme speaks directly of an institutionalised commitment to refreshment, renewal and partnership with parents. Under the outstanding leadership of Sophie Che, the HQP will offer a sector leading range of opportunities and experiences. It will draw directly upon the many successes we have already enjoyed here in Hong Kong and the rich history available to us through connection with Shrewsbury School, founded by Royal Charter in 1552.” Ben Keeling, Founding Principal, Shrewsbury International School Hong Kong

To learn more about the advantages of a Shrewsbury education, parents are encouraged to reach out to the admissions team at their earliest convenience via admissions@shrewsbury.edu.hk.

Hanqing Bilingual Pathway Information Session:

Join us to learn more about the many unique benefits of our bespoke bilingual programme.

Children between the ages of 2 and 4 are welcome to join the event for a taster session, whilst parents engage in a Q&A session with HQP Chinese Principal, Sophie Che.

-> 25.09 at 10:00

-> Welcome from Shrewsbury Principal, Ben Keeling

-> SHK Insights, presented by HQP Chinese Principal, Sophie Che

-> Campus Tour

-> Taster Session and Q&A

Parents are welcomed to register at https://bit.ly/3MyAakf

