Sabah boosts padi productivity in six key districts with modern farming

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry is rolling out measures to improve padi productivity across six major districts.

Kota Belud, Kota Marudu, Tuaran, Tambunan, Keningau, and Papar will benefit from modern farming techniques and infrastructure upgrades.

Assistant Minister Hendrus Anding revealed that the Sabah Rice and Padi Board has earmarked 121.4 hectares in Tambunan for a high-yield padi pilot project.

“This initiative will feature full automation, mechanisation, and scheduled water management to maximise output,“ he said during the State Legislative Assembly session.

The ministry is also executing the Quality Padi Production Scheme, which includes satellite farms for seed production, particularly the TR8 variety.

Three dedicated centres in Papar, Tenom, and Kota Belud will support this effort.

In response to queries from Datuk Rubin Balang, Hendrus shared that abandoned padi fields are being revived.

Last year, 437.57 hectares out of a targeted 7,392 hectares were successfully restored.

Additionally, the Two-Season-a-Year Planting Campaign is being promoted in select areas using Rice Check technology and centralised farming systems.

To further drive agricultural growth, the ministry launched the Sabah State-Level Rural Agricultural Economic Revolution in Tambunan on April 28.

The program aims to boost food security and productivity by encouraging broader community involvement in farming.

Modernisation remains a priority, with ploughing machinery, drones, and IoT solutions being deployed.

“These technologies address labour shortages while improving precision in fertiliser and pesticide application,“ Hendrus added. – Bernama