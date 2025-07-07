NUTP urges special committee to tackle teacher workload

GEORGE TOWN: The National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) has called on the Ministry of Education (MoE) to form a special committee to address the persistent issue of excessive workloads faced by teachers nationwide.

NUTP president Aminuddin Awang highlighted that around 418,000 teachers continue to struggle with non-teaching tasks, affecting their core responsibilities.

Speaking at a press conference during NUTP’s Mid-Term Review for the 2023–2026 session in Teluk Bahang, Aminuddin stressed the need for immediate action.

“This issue has been ongoing for years, yet many teachers, especially at the grassroots level, still bear the burden of administrative duties unrelated to teaching,“ he said.

Among the key concerns raised was the inefficient online data entry system, which adds unnecessary complexity to teachers’ workloads.

Aminuddin noted that even teaching assistants in schools with over 1,500 students have not sufficiently alleviated the problem, as many educators still handle office tasks.

The union also urged clearer guidelines to prevent non-urgent communications outside working hours.

“Teachers are frequently contacted via WhatsApp or Telegram for tasks that could be addressed during official hours,“ Aminuddin said.

Additionally, NUTP called for increased funding for substitute teachers in Budget 2026, citing shortages when permanent staff take leave.

The union also raised concerns over teacher shortages due to retirements and new class additions, urging the MoE to review staffing policies affecting career progression for primary school headmasters and senior assistants. – Bernama