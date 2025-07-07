Kuala Lumpur hosts ASEAN ministerial week after successful SOM

KUALA LUMPUR: The ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) concluded successfully today, setting the stage for the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) starting this Tuesday.

Foreign Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin confirmed smooth discussions among senior officials, with final preparations underway for the upcoming ministerial sessions.

“Hopefully, we have four more days, from Tuesday to Friday, to complete the full series of meetings,” Amran told reporters after the SEANWFZ (Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone Treaty) meeting.

The packed agenda includes the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat and the ASEAN Plus One Post-Ministerial Conference with Dialogue Partners.

As ASEAN Chair, Malaysia will also facilitate trilateral meetings involving the ASEAN Secretariat and four non-member nations: Norway, Switzerland, Brazil, and Turkiye.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan is set to hold bilateral talks with counterparts from ASEAN states and dialogue partners.

Today’s SOM saw participation from senior ASEAN foreign ministry officials, who reviewed key issues for the AMM.

The 58th AMM, themed ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’, will feature 24 ministerial-level meetings at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) from July 8 to 11.

Around 1,500 delegates, including foreign ministers from ASEAN, Timor-Leste, and dialogue partners, are expected. – Bernama