$!SIBUR Expands Range of Polymer Products for Automotive Industry

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - Media OutReach Newswire – 13 February 2025 - SIBUR, the largest Russian manufacturer of synthetic materials, plans to increase the use of polymers in the production of components for the automotive industry.

In February 2025, SIBUR signed an agreement with the auto parts manufacturer DIPO for the joint development of polymer-based body parts, exterior and interior components, structural frames, and lighting components. Earlier, SIBUR developed a polyethylene grade for fuel tanks and two new grades of polycarbonate for automotive headlight diffusers that are used in Lada vehicles.

According to industry experts, up to 160,000 tonnes of polymer materials are used annually in Russian automotive production, with potential for increased demand. The polymers produced by SIBUR are already used in the production of trunk doors and soundproofing materials, and, in the future, they could be used to manufacture seals, brackets, and fasteners.

Polymer materials are approximately 30% lighter than metal, which helps reduce vehicle weight and, in turn, lower fuel consumption and carbon emissions. Thanks to their deformability, polymer components can absorb impact energy, enhancing safety. Furthermore, unlike metals, polymers are not susceptible to corrosion.

According to SIBUR, the use of Russian synthetic materials in the country’s automotive industry increased by 24% over the past year. The outlook for further growth is strong, driven by the company’s robust scientific and production capabilities for polymer development and manufacturing.

