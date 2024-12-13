SIBUR Unveils Proprietary Catalyst

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 December 2024 – SIBUR, Russia’s largest producer of polymers and rubbers, has introduced a proprietary catalyst technology for propylene production.

The innovation aims to ensure technological independence in the production chain for polypropylene, one of the most in-demand synthetic materials in the market today. SIBUR currently produces approximately 2 million tonnes of polypropylene annually, supplying both the domestic and international markets. The company is now building a new production complex that will position Russia as one of the biggest global producers of polypropylene.

The catalyst, named Nobel, is used in the propane dehydrogenation process to produce propylene, which is then converted into polypropylene – a crucial polymer for various industries. Polypropylene is widely used in manufacturing packaging materials, medical devices, polymer pipes for water supply and heating systems, as well as automotive components.

The main challenge in developing the catalyst was creating a stable and efficient support system in the form of alumina oxide spheres. Previously, this support material was imported from Europe, with only three countries worldwide possessing the necessary production technology. Through a combination of laboratory research and production testing, SIBUR successfully developed a catalyst comparable to leading imported alternatives within a short time frame

