Sifang Hosts Landmark Power Technology Forum: Global Experts Chart Path for Grid Modernization

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 June 2025 - The “New Technology of Power System” forum concluded today in Manila, emerging as a pivotal platform for international dialogue on energy innovation. Co-hosted by Beijing Sifang Automation Company and the Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers of the Philippines (IIEE), the summit drew industry leaders, technical experts, to address challenges facing modern power grids.

The event boasted a distinguished roster of attendees, including Engineer Alberto R. Herrera Jr., National President of IIEE, Engineer Cleofe T. Caidic, IIEE’s Technical Affairs Vice President,and executives from Beijing Sifang Automation Company, including Chairwoman Gao Xiuhuan, Vice President Liu Shu and President Assistant Zhang Xing, joined forces with Leaders and representatives of National Grid Corporation of the Philippines(NGCP), The Manila Electric Company (Meralco), State Nuclear Electric Power Planning Design & Research Institute Philippines, Northeast Electric Power First Engineering Philippines., and other representatives from utilities, EPC, developer, and the media rounded out the audience.

Kicking off the forum, Ms. Gao Xiuhuan’s opening address underscored technology’s role in global energy transitions, setting the stage for technical deep-dives. Engineer Herrera followed with a call to action on cross-industry collaboration, while Engineer Caidic’s keynote “Empowering the Grid” outlined Philippine strategies for infrastructure upgrades through technical training and standardization.

The following keynote speeches of the day are given by technical elites from Sifang. Ms. Li Wei proposed HVDC solutions for the Philippines’ archipelagic grid challenges. Mr. Wang Jikang shared insights on STATCOM and grid-forming technologies for renewable integration. Mr. Zou Dengfeng discussed EMS/DMS applications for green grid stability. Ms. Zhang Jiamei advocated for wide-area monitoring systems based on her Imperial College research. Mr. Xu Kehan addressed relay protection innovations for modern power systems. Mr. Luo Nuo wrapped the forum with “Generation-Grid-Load-Storage Monitoring and Control”, emphasizing the need for unified control systems.

“We see this forum as a very good chance to make friends, share views, and take good advice” said Ms. Gao in her opening remarks,“ In the future, we will dedicate ourselves to making more contributions to the Philippines’ power systems”.

The forum concluded with an evening gala, where bilateral discussions laid groundwork for future tech transfers and joint R&D.

Beijing Sifang Automation Company, as a leading force in power automation technology within China and a globally recognized innovator in the field, founded in 1994 and headquartered in Beijing, China, has established branches in several overseas locations, including India, the Philippines, and Kenya. Sifang provides products and solutions across various sectors of the power system, covering generation, transmission, distribution, consumption, and storage. Its offerings include protection, automation, power electronics, switchgear, energy storage, and smart IoT.

Currently, SIFANG’s products are distributed globally, with exports to over 90 countries across Southeast Asia,Central Asia, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. More than 2 million intelligent electronic devices (IEDs) and tens of thousands of automation systems are operating safely and reliably in domestic and international markets.

