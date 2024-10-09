$!Small Luxury Hotels of the World™ Debuts New SLH Club, New App and New Customer Magazine

LONDON, UK - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 October 2024 - Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH), renowned for its characterful portfolio of luxury boutique hotels, today announced a revamped, newly named loyalty programme, SLH Club, and an eagerly anticipated mobile app featuring new customer magazine, Swoon by SLH. The new offerings are designed to provide loyal fans with an upscaled experience and showcase SLH’s commitment to personalised luxury.

The SLH Club Revamp – Launches TODAY

Previously known as INVITED, new users can join the revamped SLH Club from today, while existing INVITED members will automatically be transferred. SLH Club is complimentary and immediately unlocks rewards for independently minded members from their very first hotel stays. The redesign is a direct result of listening to valued members. Their feedback has led to a simplified three-tier structure, carefully curated to enrich guest stays. This allows members to confidently prioritise a selection of luxury boutique properties, knowing that their experience will be elevated.

*The new SLH Club tier system now comprises the following:

● Club 01: An entry-level tier accessible for 0-3 night stays. Members can enjoy flexible check-in/check-out, and access to the preferential Club Rate. Plus for every night you book, SLH will plant two trees in partnership with TreeNation.

● Club 02: accessible from 4–12 night stays. Members will enjoy all the benefits of Club 01, plus even more, including complimentary continental breakfast, room upgrades, priority access to the SLH flash sale bonus rate (available in the new app only), and special partner offers.

● Club 03: accessible from 13+ night stays. Members will enjoy all the benefits of Club 01 and Club 02, plus reward night vouchers, exclusive events and the chance to win complimentary nights at any SLH hotel.

The New App - launching 24 October

Following swiftly on 24 October is a sleek new mobile app. The new digital tool offers SLH guests a seamless and faster reservation process, as well as innovative features such as integrated route guidance. SLH Club members can also enjoy hassle-free access to their loyalty information and a downloadable membership card and view all their previous bookings.

Swoon by SLH – launching 24 October

With so many incredible properties and experiences, SLH guests are invited to immerse themselves in the SLH world of soulful hotels by delving into its new digital magazine, Swoon by SLH. Alluring hotel reviews and face time with some of SLH’s maverick hotel owners are just a taste of what’s on offer in this digital and annual print version of the magazine. The limited-edition print version can also be found in select SLH hotels worldwide from November, but loyal Club 03 members will also be sent a copy.

Richard Hyde, Chief Operating Officer, Small Luxury Hotels of the World said: “This is just the beginning of the SLH Club journey - our small yet powerful benefits-driven programme will only get better in 2025, supported by our cutting-edge app and inspiring magazine, igniting the wanderlust with our loyal fanbase.”

