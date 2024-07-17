SOLOWIN Launches Solomon VA+, Leading the Way with Hong Kong’s First App to Integrate Traditional and Virtual Asset Trading and Wealth Management Services

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 July 2024 - SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (”SOLOWIN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SWIN), a securities brokerage offering comprehensive financial services to investors worldwide, announced the launch of Solomon VA+, an institutional-grade all-in-one smart trading app through its subsidiary, Solomon JFZ (Asia) Holdings Limited (”Solomon”).

Solomon is the first licensed broker dealer in Hong Kong combining traditional, virtual assets trading and wealth management services into one app, marking a significant industry development. Innovatively, upgraded from the former one-stop electronic platform, Solomon Win, Solomon VA+ offers integrated financial services infrastructure designed to meet the evolving needs of next-generation and high-net-worth investors. Its launch coincides with increased institutional adoption of virtual assets in Hong Kong.

Key features of Solomon VA+ include:

Advanced Virtual Asset Trading: Cost-effective services for various virtual assets, including spot ETFs, with in-kind/cash subscription and redemption options, 24/7 trading, and real-time market data.

Bespoke Asset Management: Access to curated top-performing funds of international fund houses, and personalized investment advice.

Diverse Trading Options: One account to invest in international stocks, virtual assets, funds, bonds, options, warrants, ETFs, and more. Access multi-market trading in the US, Hong Kong, and Mainland China markets, as well as HK dark pool and US pre-market/after-hours trading.

Real-time Market Intelligence: Advanced portfolio analytics, risk assessment tools, asset allocation strategies, powered with institutional-grade market data, in-depth analytics, and expert insights for informed decisions.

Robust Security Infrastructure: Market-leading encryption, ongoing KYC monitoring, multi-factor authentication, and advanced threat detection systems.

With virtual assets uplifted licenses from the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong, covering Type 1 (Dealing in securities), Type 4 (Advising on securities) and Type 9 (Asset management), Solomon offers a full spectrum of services for traditional and virtual assets to retail and professional investors. This accomplishment was followed by Solomon becoming one of the first three dealers participating in Hong Kong’s spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, solidifying itself as a market leader. Notably, Solomon ranks first in client holdings in spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs[1]. These achievements underscore the company’s strategic vision and leadership.

Thomas Tam, Chief Executive Officer of SOLOWIN, commented, “Solomon VA+ represents a pivotal achievement in our strategic vision, effectively bridging traditional finance with the rapidly evolving virtual asset ecosystem, empowered with state-of-the-art technology supporting from Hundsun Ayers, as well as wealth management product solutions from Finloop. This platform positions Solomon as a key enabler of integrated financial services, placing us at the vanguard of the global financial sector’s digital transformation. By offering a comprehensive solution that addresses the complex needs of modern investors, we are not just adapting to change – we are driving it, setting new standards for innovation and accessibility in the financial services industry.”

Skeet Luo, Executive President of Hundsun Ayers added, “ We are thrilled to partner with SOLOWIN in the development of Solomon VA+. Our comprehensive trading systems and app solutions are specifically designed to support innovative financial services like Solomon VA+. This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to advancing the financial technology landscape and meeting the dynamic needs of today’s investors. Our technologies ensure seamless integration of traditional and virtual assets, providing users with a robust, secure, and versatile trading platform.”

Yang Zhao, Deputy CEO of Finloop congratulated SOLOWIN on the successful launch of the new app and stated, “Finloop is delighted to collaborate deeply with SOLOWIN, empowering the digital transformation and upgrading of comprehensive financial services for Solomon VA+ with our professional wealth management product solutions. Going forward, we will continue providing digitalized one-stop wealth management platform and solution services, joining hands with SOLOWIN and industry peers to jointly drive further fintech innovation.”

The app is available from July 16, 2024. To celebrate the launch, SOLOWIN is offering exclusive benefits to early registrants including premium features and preferential terms.

[1] Solowin’s client holdings rank the first for ChinaAMC Bitcoin-U (HKEX: 9042), ChinaAMC Ethereum-U (HKEX: 9046), and Harvest Bitcoin-U (HKEX: 9439)

Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,“ “will,“ “expect,“ “anticipate,“ “aim,“ “estimate,“ “intend,“ “plan,“ “believe,“ “is/are likely to,“ “potential,“ “continue” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

