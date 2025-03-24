SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire – 24 March 2025 - SonicWall today announced continued business momentum powered by its relentless focus on partners, strategic partnerships and innovation across its portfolio. In addition to the company’s focus on Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs), SonicWall is experiencing unprecedented growth in its Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and other Cloud Secure Edge Solutions as further evidence that SonicWall is quickly becoming a market leader in the broader cybersecurity SMB space.

While maintaining its market dominance in firewalls and network security appliances for the small to midsized market, SonicWall is quickly transforming its ecosystem of over 17,000 partners globally to offer cloud native solutions and co-managed security solutions including Managed XDR backed by the SonicSentry team of 24x7 cybersecurity professionals.

“SonicWall’s inside-out approach, kicked off almost 3 years ago, has uniquely positioned us to anticipate and meet the evolving needs of our partners and customers more effectively than ever,“ said SonicWall CEO and President, Bob VanKirk. “By listening and acting on partner feedback, expanding our world-class cybersecurity offerings, and bringing to market solutions designed specifically for MSPs we are ensuring that our partners have the support they need to thrive, and empower them to keep their customers safe. Together, we are not just keeping pace with industry demands; we are setting the standard for success in cybersecurity.”

Debasish Mukherjee, Vice President of Sales, APJ at SonicWall, said, “SonicWall’s growth in APJ is a testament to our commitment to delivering innovative, scalable cybersecurity solutions that empower our partners. By equipping MSSPs and MSPs with advanced threat protection, cloud-native security, and flexible service models, we enable them to safeguard businesses of all sizes while driving long-term success. As cyber threats evolve, our focus remains on providing the right tools, intelligence, and support to help our partners stay ahead, ensuring they can meet the security needs of their customers with confidence and efficiency.”

Financial Growth and Partner Expansion

SonicWall’s most recent financial results demonstrate strong growth, fueled by new customer acquisitions and the success of its partner initiatives:

•Managed Security Services (MSS) Bookings: Drove a 68% year-over-year increase.

•Zero Trust / Cloud Secure Edge (CSE) Bookings: Grew 70% year-over-year, with transacting partners climbing almost 40% quarter-over-quarter.

•Service Provider Program Growth: Generated a 91% increase in partners, underscoring the high demand for SonicWall’s MSP/MSSP solutions.

•Partner Growth: Four consecutive quarters of year-over-year growth in transacting partners, displaying the active momentum of SonicWall’s channel-first strategy.

Going “Beyond the Wall”

“Last year was pivotal for SonicWall as we capitalized on the acquisitions we made in 2023 and integrated them into our portfolio, our platform and our most valuable asset - our partner ecosystem,“ said SonicWall Chief Strategy Officer, Matt Neiderman. “As we have expanded our offerings to include key capabilities like ZTNA and MXDR, our focus has been on designing them and bringing them to market in a way that supports the needs of the MSP and broader partner community. Now more than ever, we have a more complete set of tools that partners of every size can leverage to protect their customers and compete in an evolving IT services market.”

SonicWall’s expanded offerings have strengthened its cybersecurity portfolio and market position, helping to enable its partners to protect their customers across the threat landscape. These additions have enabled the company to introduce flexible, subscription-based pricing tailored to MSPs, enhance managed security services for more comprehensive protection (i.e., protecting the protectors), and advance zero trust /cloud security solutions that support businesses in their digital transformation.

With a strong foundation built on financial growth, partner expansion, and broad cybersecurity portfolio, SonicWall is poised for continued success in the coming year. The company remains committed to:

•Enhancing its cybersecurity portfolio with next-generation security solutions, delivering powerful capabilities through an intuitive, cloud-native platform designed for ease of use.

•Expanding its partner community, equipping MSSPs and MSPs with the tools and platform needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving threat landscape.

•Driving continued innovation to address evolving threats and market demands, ensuring seamless, scalable protection with a focus on simplicity and efficiency.

By aligning its offerings with partner needs, SonicWall continues to build momentum, demonstrating its ability not just to adapt but to lead in the cybersecurity landscape. SonicWall continues to set new benchmarks for success in cybersecurity. For more information about SonicWall visit www.sonicwall.com.

