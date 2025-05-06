Takeda Ukraine & Bulgaria Earn #8 Global Ranking in Best Places to Work 2024

LONDON, UK - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 June 2025 - Takeda, a global value-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical company, has been proudly recognized as one of the Top 10 Best Places to Work in the World for 2024, achieving the No. 8 global ranking by both Ukraine and Bulgaria countries. This prestigious recognition underscores Takeda’s commitment to creating a workplace that embraces diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I), fostering an empowering culture across all locations it operates. This accolade reflects Takeda’s consistent focus on employee well-being, trust-based leadership, and a people-centered approach to business.

At Takeda, we are committed to delivering an exceptional employee experience by cultivating an inclusive, purpose-driven workplace where our people can grow both personally and professionally. Being recognized as a Best Place to Work reflects our unwavering dedication to building a culture where every colleague feels valued, supported, and empowered to thrive.

Volodymyr Pedko, General Manager of Takeda Ukraine, shared:

“It gives me great pride to receive this recognition during such challenging times! It stands as a testament to the exceptional quality of work and everyone’s commitment to building and sustaining an innovative and inclusive workplace in our organization.”

Todor Kesimov, General Manager of Takeda Romania & Bulgaria, commented:

“I am extremely proud that Takeda has been recognized as one of the top ten employers in the world for 2024. This confirms our efforts to build a culture of trust, care, and respect in every country, including Bulgaria. This recognition inspires us to continue building a better future – for our employees, for patients, and for society.”

https://bestplacestoworkfor.org/