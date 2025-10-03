Temus Becomes Singapore’s First OutSystems Premier Partner, Accelerating Low-Code Adoption Amid Surging Demand

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 March 2025 - Temus, a Singapore-based digital transformation consultancy, has become the first OutSystems Premier Partner in Singapore. This milestone underscores Temus’ deep expertise in AI-powered low-code development and commitment to accelerating digital transformation for businesses, even more so as low-code platforms gain momentum in Singapore’s digital ecosystem.

This recognition cements more than a decade of collaboration between Temus and OutSystems. As OutSystems’ longest-serving services partner in Southeast Asia, it also affirms the strong track record of Temus’ low-code practice in delivering complex, enterprise-grade web and mobile applications with speed and efficiency across both public and private sectors.

Low-code development platforms such as OutSystems have seen growth in popularity and impact in recent years. These platforms enable businesses to build robust digital applications with significantly reduced coding effort, speeding time-to-market and cutting operational costs. The demand for such solutions is soaring; IDC predicts[1] that by 2025, more than 60% of enterprises globally will adopt low-code technologies, with Asia-Pacific leading much of this growth. Meanwhile, research[2] shows that the global low-code development platform market size is worth around USD 10.46 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 82.37 billion by 2034. In Singapore alone, digitalisation has surged under the government’s Smart Nation 2.0 initiative, catalysing fresh demand for cost-effective and rapid software deployment methods.

“We are proud to be named as OutSystems Premier Partner. It is a significant milestone that recognises our deep expertise and shared vision for accelerating digital transformation through the use of low-code,“ said Daniel Lim, Managing Director, Cloud, Applications and Platform, Temus. “It also represents our strong commitment to combining the power of low-code with Temus’ broader capabilities in cloud, data, and AI. We look forward to deepening our collaboration with OutSystems to drive innovation and deliver even greater value to our customers.”

Accelerating Digital Transformation at Scale

Temus’ track record in harnessing OutSystems’ AI-powered low-code platform to deliver enterprise-grade solutions to customers in various business domains has been noteworthy:

•In the telecommunications sector, the firm has deployed customer-facing mobile applications for a leading Singapore telco, enabling users to purchase data roaming, manage subscriptions and tap into self-service functions. The team successfully rolled out a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) offering built on the OutSystems platform for consumers in Singapore within a short span of six months.

•In education, Temus has built digital solutions for academic institutions, introducing streamlined apps that consolidate attendance tracking, schedule management and campus services which has created new digital experiences across their staff and students.

•Temus has also helped public-sector agencies implement process automation and compliance management tools, improving operational efficiency. In one notable deployment, a permit and driver management system for a major airport operator reportedly cut manual documentation by half, freeing time for higher-value activities and minimising compliance errors.

Growing the Local Tech Talent Pool

Reflecting Singapore’s broader push to develop its digital technology workforce, Temus is also constantly strengthening its OutSystems practice through talent development.

Launched in 2022, the firm’s flagship career conversion programme, Step IT Up Singapore (SIU), has already placed 59 graduates in full-time technology roles, of whom, 17 individuals became low-code application developers. This move reinforces a national effort in bridging tech skills gaps, with Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) scaling efforts[3] in pre-employment training and mid-career upskilling programmes to expand and level up Singapore’s pool of tech talent.

Building on the success of Temus’ past three SIU cohorts, the firm plans to hire, train and place more OutSystems developers in 2025. These efforts reinforce not just the firm’s commitment to deliver quality solutions to the customers, but also a dedication to contributing to the tech community in Singapore.

Capitalising on AI and Emerging Technologies

The momentum behind low-code is further bolstered by rapid advances in artificial intelligence, data analytics and cloud infrastructure—areas where Temus and OutSystems bring strong expertise. With OutSystems’ AI-driven tools AI Agent Builder and Mentor, businesses can build robust, scalable solutions more efficiently with intelligent suggestions and AI-powered insights that enhances productivity and ensures code quality.

“We congratulate Temus on becoming the first Premier Partner in Singapore. This achievement underscores our shared commitment to accelerating digital transformation and equipping businesses with the agility to thrive in an evolving landscape,“ said Mark Weaser, APAC Vice President, OutSystems. “Temus has built an impressive track record in delivering impactful solutions through the years with OutSystems. With AI and other emerging technologies progressing swiftly, we see even greater opportunities to deepen our collaboration.”

With the region’s appetite for digital solutions poised to grow, Temus’ Premier Partner status and robust expertise in OutSystems technology place it at the vanguard of Singapore’s AI-powered low-code revolution.

