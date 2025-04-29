BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 April 2025 - Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) moves forward to elevate its strategic role as a Nordic–Asia Pacific aviation hub with daily non-stop flights between Bangkok and Oslo. Thai Airways proudly provides world-class full-service travel experiences for business travelers, tourists, and Nordic residents alike—ensuring convenience and comfort throughout the flight.

The daily Bangkok–Oslo direct flight serves as a central link between Nordic and Asia-Pacific regions, enabling travelers to smoothly connect from Oslo to key Scandinavian cities, including Stockholm, Helsinki, Iceland, and Copenhagen. Likewise, this route also allows passengers to conveniently transit through Bangkok to access major Asia-Pacific destinations such as Tokyo, Seoul, Taipei, Singapore, Sydney, Melbourne, Ho Chi Minh City, Bali, Vientiane, and Phnom Penh, via THAI’s extensive partner network. Passengers from both regions can therefore plan their business and leisure trips easily and smoothly.

To commemorate the 120th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and the Kingdom of Norway, Thai Airways proudly supports the “Charity Walk–Run in Oslo” event, scheduled for June 22, 2025. Organized by the Royal Thai Embassy in Oslo in collaboration with the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University, the event aims to foster the profound and enduring international cooperation that has been established since 1905 with the historic visit of King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) to the Kingdom of Norway, marking official diplomatic ties between the two Kingdoms.

All proceeds from the “Charity Walk–Run in Oslo” event, with no deductions, will go to Siriraj Hospital’s fund for underprivileged patients. Travelers are cordially invited to join this special activity and may book their flights at https://www.thaiairways.com/flights/en-th/flights-to-oslo or through their nearest authorized travel agents.

