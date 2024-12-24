BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 December 2024 - The Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability (ACES) Awards 2024 spotlighted Thailand’s corporate champions, underscoring the country’s ascent as a force for sustainable innovation and community empowerment. With 118 nominations out of 682 entries from 17 countries and a strong showing among the 250 finalists, Thailand’s business leaders are reshaping expectations for growth, environmental responsibility, and social impact across Asia.

KFU Company Limited’s President, Dr. Ausanee Mahagitsiri Leonio, exemplifies this transformative leadership. Honored as an Outstanding Leader in Asia, she guided beloved brands Krispy Kreme and Cinnabon through market challenges, including the pandemic, by focusing on innovation, CSR, and employee well-being. Her visionary leadership not only propelled business success but strengthened community ties.

Sustainability emerged as a defining theme. Bangkok Life Assurance (BLA) earned the Sustainability Rising Star Award by embracing environmental stewardship and social responsibility. Through its Happy Ps model, BLA achieved tangible reductions in energy use, greenhouse gases, and paper consumption, while promoting financial literacy and health education.

Mitr Phol Sugar Corporation claimed the Top Sustainability Advocate in Asia title, leveraging its “Grow Together” philosophy to drive carbon neutrality by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050. By investing in regenerative agriculture, renewable energy, and community support, Mitr Phol sets the standard for a greener, more equitable future.