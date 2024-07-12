$!The 2024 Vinfuture Prize Honors Four Scientific Works Under The Theme Of “Resilient Rebound”

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire – 7 December 2024 - The VinFuture Foundation has honored four scientific breakthroughs in 2024. The US$3 million Grand Prize is awarded to “transformational contributions to the advancement of deep learning.” Three VinFuture Special Prizes are awarded to “innovative improvement of oral cholera vaccination in developing countries,“ “advancement in design of polymeric biomaterials and methods for biomedical applications,“ and “development of CAR T cell therapy for cancer and other diseases.”

The 2024 VinFuture Prize Award Ceremony was broadcast live nationally on Vietnam National Television VTV1. The ceremony was graced with the presence of Mr. Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of Vietnam, leaders of domestic ministries and departments, international ambassadors, and eminent scientists from around the world.

The four winning works were rigorously curated from a pool of nearly 1,500 impressive nominations spanning more than 80 countries and territories worldwide. These groundbreaking achievements have the potential to significantly impact humanity’s present and future, particularly in critical fields like computer science, public health and global health, material science, and generative medicine. Not only do these innovations offer solutions to universal challenges, but they also play a pivotal role in shaping the future of humanity.

With their potential for exponential growth, this year’s award-winning innovations epitomize the spirit of “resilient rebound.” By pushing the boundaries of science and technology, these breakthroughs unlock new directions and expand the possibilities of application.

The 2024 VinFuture Grand Prize is awarded to five scientists: Professor Yoshua Bengio, Professor Geoffrey E. Hinton, Mr. Jen-Hsun Huang, Professor Yann LeCun, and Professor Fei-Feil Li for transformational contributions to the advancement of deep learning.

Advances in deep learning have opened a transformative era for technological innovation, enabling machines to learn from vast amounts of data and achieve unprecedented accuracy in tasks such as image recognition, natural language processing, and decision-making. Professors Geoff E. Hinton, Yann LeCun and Yoshua Bengio have made groundbreaking contributions to neural networks and deep learning algorithms, while Mr. Jen-Hsun Huang pioneered accelerated computing platforms that facilitated the modern era of AI (Artificial Intelligence) computing. Professor Fei-Fei Li’s creation of the ImageNet dataset further drove advances in visual recognition systems, making it possible to train models at scale.

Since 2012, deep learning has become a dominant tool in driving rapid advancements across sectors such as healthcare, autonomous systems, and financial services, and shaping the future of innovation.

In addition to the VinFuture Grand Prize, three Special Prizes, each valued at US$500,000, have been awarded to innovators with outstanding achievements in emerging fields, women innovators, and innovators from developing countries.