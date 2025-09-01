Malaysians praised for food delivery kindness to Indonesians

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian netizens have received widespread praise from Indonesians for their compassionate food delivery initiative during recent demonstrations.

Indonesians expressed deep gratitude through social media for the unexpected acts of kindness from their Malaysian neighbours.

Malaysians changed their food delivery app locations to Indonesian cities to order meals for affected individuals.

Thread user @dwi507 described being emotionally moved by the Malaysian gesture of solidarity.

The user wrote about crying tears of gratitude and asking for divine blessings to repay Malaysian kindness.

Another Indonesian netizen @lrspusp acknowledged the regional neighbourhood spirit demonstrated through TikTok.

The netizen specifically thanked Malaysians for supporting Grab and Gojek riders in Jakarta.

Social media user @kikihamelia noted the frequent online disputes between Malaysians and Indonesians over various topics.

She highlighted how Malaysians quickly extend help during difficult times despite occasional disagreements.

The user compared the relationship to siblings who share each other’s sadness during hardship.

Malaysian Facebook user Mach Pi shared his personal experience of ordering food worth one hundred thousand rupiah.

He explained his method of selecting Surabaya as the delivery location and choosing mosque lobbies for drop-off.

The user included special instructions for delivery riders to consume the items themselves.

This initiative demonstrates the strong kinship between Malaysia and Indonesia beyond geographical borders.

The food delivery campaign has strengthened bilateral relations through practical humanitarian assistance.

Many Indonesians have expressed renewed appreciation for their Malaysian neighbours through social media platforms.

The spontaneous movement began organically through social media coordination among Malaysian netizens.

Food delivery platforms have facilitated this cross-border humanitarian effort seamlessly.

Indonesian recipients have shared their experiences and gratitude across various social media channels.

The initiative continues to gain momentum as more Malaysians participate in the campaign.

This demonstration of regional solidarity has touched many hearts across both nations. – Bernama