AIM disburses RM1.48 billion to entrepreneurs in first half of 2024

KOTA BELUD: Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia distributed RM1.48 billion to 317,260 entrepreneurs across the country during the first six months of this year.

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick revealed that RM178.14 million reached 30,288 entrepreneurs specifically in Sabah.

He announced that Kota Belud received RM15.57 million in financing for 1,935 entrepreneurs while Kadamaian received RM3.4 million for 1,312 entrepreneurs.

Ewon expressed his hope that this financing initiative would continue supporting informal entrepreneurs and small business owners nationwide.

He made these comments during the official opening of the AIM Mini Karnival Sahabat Usahawan in Kota Belud today.

A ceremonial cheque presentation of RM15.57 million marked the financing allocation for the Kota Belud branch during the event.

AIM managing director Datuk Mohamed Shamir Abdul Aziz also attended the ceremony alongside the minister.

Ewon noted that Sabah recorded the highest number of Sahabat AIM members at 52,680 people including 3,570 from the Kota Belud branch.

He emphasised the mini carnival’s importance as a platform to strengthen relationships among AIM Sahabat members.

The event also encouraged small entrepreneurs to adopt digital payment methods as part of their business operations.

The carnival featured the MADANI Sales programme organised by the Cooperative Commission of Malaysia offering twenty percent discounts on daily necessities.

Additional activities included a best traditional costume competition and a traditional Hinava cooking competition.

Ewon expressed appreciation for Sahabat AIM members who successfully revitalised the microeconomy in the district.

He recognised AIM’s significant efforts in helping rural women escape poverty and become successful small entrepreneurs. – Bernama