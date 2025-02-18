$!The Most Beloved Tenor Andrea Bocelli, the “Voice of God”, Returns to Macau After Nine Years for His Galaxy Arena Debut with a Unique Setlist

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 February 2025 - Galaxy Macau™ presents the world-renowned Italian crossover king of classic and pop music, Andrea Bocelli, who will perform his first concert in Macau at Galaxy Arena on March 29, 2025. This marks the first time the legendary tenor has appeared at Macau’s largest indoor arena. This concert will feature a unique setlist, offering fans in Macau, Hong Kong, and throughout Asia-Pacific a rare opportunity to experience this exceptional artist live.

As the most beloved tenor, Andrea Bocelli is celebrated for his ability to blend Italian folk, opera, and pop music, earning acclaim for his distinctive crossover style. He is one of the most recognizable voices globally, with Celine Dion famously dubbing him the “Voice of God”. With over 90 million albums sold and more than 16 billion streams, Andrea Bocelli is the biggest-selling artist in the classical genre.

Over his remarkable 30-year career, Andrea Bocelli has achieved significant international success, including his unforgettable duet with Sarah Brightman on “Time to Say Goodbye”, which topped the German singles chart for an impressive 14 weeks. His collaboration with Celine Dion on “The Prayer” and “Vivo per lei” further showcased his talent. A long-standing ambassador for Italian culture, Andrea Bocelli drew worldwide attention in 2020 with his record-breaking Music for Hope event, which became one of the largest musical live-stream performances of all time. He also participated in Lady Gaga’s One World: Together at Home concert, joining stars like Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Lang Lang, and John Legend to spread messages of love and hope during challenging times.

One of the most recognizable voices in the world, Andrea Bocelli has performed for four U.S. presidents, three popes, the British royal family, and numerous prime ministers. He has graced the stages of iconic landmarks such as the Pyramids of Egypt, the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Statue of Liberty in New York, and Milan Cathedral. He has also performed at numerous high-profile events, including the UEFA Euro 2020 Opening Ceremony and the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, and served as the opening act for the World Expo in 2010, 2015, and 2021. In 2021, he was also invited to perform at the CCTV New Year’s Gala, extending warm wishes for enduring friendship between the people of China and Italy. His collaborations, meanwhile, have included global stars like Ed Sheeran, Jennifer Lopez, and Christina Aguilera.

Galaxy Macau is making headlines with a series of exciting entertainment announcements, reinforcing Macau’s status as a global metropolis shine even brighter.

Don’t miss the chance to witness the “Voice of God” live in Macau—tickets will be available soon, so stay tuned to Galaxy Macau’s official website for more updates on this extraordinary event!

Galaxy Macau™ Presents: ANDREA BOCELLI Live in Concert

Date: March 29, 2025

Time: 20:00

Venue: Galaxy Arena

Organizer: NGE ARTS & CULTURE COMPANY LIMITED