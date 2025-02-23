PETALING JAYA: The ongoing operation by the Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) to capture and relocate the three-metre-long reptile has hit a new setback following yesterday’s downpour.

Federal Territories Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) director Ishak Muhammad told the New Straits Times that the crocodile was spotted about two kilometres upstream from the trap site, near Brickfields.

“Heavy rain yesterday evening has caused the river level to rise, and the currents are currently strong.

“Our plan today is to try to chase the crocodile downstream, back towards the trap site,“ he was quoted as saying by the English daily.

Operation personnel, he said, have been advised to take extra caution due to the strong river currents.

Ishak also called on members of the public to refrain from any activities at the river until the crocodile is successfully captured.

Yesterday, the Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) reportedly tried to use duck meat to lure the approximately three-metre reptile into its trap.

It is learnt that drone surveillance by Perhilitan captured new images of the crocodile in the river near the shopping mall.

The sighting of the crocodile went viral several days ago, prompting a crowd to the bridge between Mid Valley and KL Eco City.

This prompted a team of Civil Defence officers to be deployed to monitor the reptile’s presence in the river, especially in that vicinity with Perhilitan setting up a trap in an attempt to snag the crocodile.