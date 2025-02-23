By-election for Ayer Kuning state seat necessary, says Perak MB

IPOH: A by-election for the Ayer Kuning state seat is necessary as the 15th Perak State Legislative Assembly’s five-year mandate has yet to reach the three-year mark, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

By-elections need not be held if a vacancy occurs after the three-year threshold.

Saarani’s remarks follow the passing of Ayer Kuning assemblyman Ishsam Shahruddin, 59, yesterday due to a heart attack while participating in a football tournament in Penang.

“If the Election Commission (EC) convenes a meeting, they will determine the by-election date within 60 days,” he told reporters at Ishsam’s residence at Taman Desa Seri Ampang here today.

The First Meeting of the First Session of the 15th Perak State Assembly was held on Dec 19, 2022.

Perak State Assembly speaker Datuk Mohammad Zahir Abdul Khalid had earlier said that the EC would be notified of the Ayer Kuning seat vacancy as early as Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Saarani expressed grief over the loss of a close friend and dedicated people’s representative.

He said the Tapah UMNO division chief was proactive in addressing issues in his constituency and frequently sought allocations to improve public facilities.

“Ishsam was a committed state assemblyman who served the people well,” he added.

Saarani further said he had contacted Barisan Nasional chairman and UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to discuss preparations for the Ayer Kuning state by-election.

“We will not wait for the EC’s announcement. We will begin preparations as soon as possible,” he said, adding that he would meet with the Tapah UMNO division committee on Wednesday to discuss the by-election strategy.

In the 15th General Election, Ishsam won the Ayer Kuning state seat with a 2,213-vote majority in a five-cornered contest.