Top 1 Wearable Pump Brand in 2024, Momcozy Launches ‘More Than Pumping’ for Breastfeeding Month

As Breastfeeding Awarenesss Month begins, Momcozy, the global No.1 wearable breast pump brand, proudly launches its newest initiative " More Than Pumping, Real Support with Trusted Voices ". The initiative highlights the company's mission to not only meet the functional needs of breastfeeding moms, but also deliver culturally conscious emotional and educational support.

Following its success in over 60 countries and regions, Momcozy is now bringing its award-winning products and trusted community support to mothers across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, India, Japan and Australia and more — strengthening its footprint in one of the world’s fastest-growing maternal care markets-Asia Pacific Region.

“At Momcozy, we believe a breast pump is more than just a tool—it belongs to a whole system of care,” said Ellen Zhou, APAC Marketing Director, at Momcozy. “Designing for moms means understanding their realities—the long nights, the pumping breaks between meetings, the quiet moments of doubt, and the powerful ones of pride. The ‘More Than Pumping’ campaign draws on expert advice, lived experiences, and stories from over four million moms worldwide, so every mother feels recognised, supported, and empowered—no matter how she chooses to feed. This blend of innovation and genuine care has earned Momcozy its position as the global No.1 wearable breast pump brand by market share. With #MomcozyRealSupport, the company hopes to bring mothers more comfort, confidence, and calm each day.”

Star Product Lineup: Innovation Moms Trust

From breast pumps to maternity pillows, nursing bras, massagers, feeding gear like bottle washer and sterilizer, Milk cooler and warmers, and more, Momcozy supports mothers through every stage of pregnancy, nursing, and parenting—encouraging them to stay true to themselves while caring for their little ones. Beloved by millions worldwide and rapidly growing in the region.

Global Voices, Local Relevance: Becca Kufrin Leads the Way

Momcozy’s U.S. Brand Ambassador Becca Kufrin shares her breastfeeding journey with “My Breastfeeding Moments” story. Her vulnerable reflections underscore the challenges and triumphs of new motherhood and reinforce the brand’s core message: breastfeeding is more than pumping — it’s reclaiming a sense of self.

For “More Than Pumping”, Becca is opening up about her raw experiences in finding flexibility in chaos, strength in uncertainty, and pride in every moment. She shares her story to remind moms everywhere that breastfeeding is more than pumping - it’s about reclaiming a sense of self, finding flexibility, and honoring every ounce. She invites moms to join the conversation and feel proud of every effort.

In Asia-Pacific, Momcozy will feature local experts and real mothers in different ways, addressing culturally specific breastfeeding challenges .

Clinical Credibility and Expert-Led Education

Motherhood comes with endless questions, and having reliable, professional guidance is essential. To meet this need, Momcozy established the Medical Advisory Board (MAB) — led by Dr. Fran Haydanek, Dr.Krupa Playforth, and Latham Thomas — bringing together expertise in pediatrics, lactation, maternal health, and holistic wellness. The board guides product design, co-creates educational content, and ensures all support is science-backed, empathetic, and relevant to mothers worldwide

Inclusive, Empowering Conversations: Collaborations with NAPS and Mama Glow

In partnership with trusted maternal care voices NAPS and Mama Glow, Momcozy is delivering programs that resonate with mothers worldwide, including an enthusiastic following in Asia Pacific Region.

Kicking off in August, Momcozy and NAPS will launch a four-part webinar series airing every Friday at 1 PM EST. Covering essential topics like pumping strategies and nighttime routines, the series offers practical, clinically grounded guidance for new parents.

On August 5, Momcozy and Mama Glow will debut their first-ever joint program — the downloadable digital resource “Build Your Feeding Village”, providing culturally mindful breastfeeding support for families. Later in the month, on August 27, Momcozy will join the “Feeding Our Futures” livestream panel, exploring the cultural importance and systemic challenges of breastfeeding.

Designed by Care, Backed by Innovation

Recognized as the Global No.1 Wearable Breast Pump Brand with a 2024 global market share of 19.32% (Based on global market share of wearable breast pumps, Grand View Research 2024), Momcozy has become the trusted choice of over 4 million mothers across more than 60 countries and regions.

With 49 industry awards — including the Red Dot Design Award, Best of the Bump Awards, Made for Mums Awards, and Mother & Baby Awards — Momcozy’s designs are recognized worldwide for innovation, quality, and comfort.

For example, Winner of the Kind + Jugend ASEAN 2025 Innovation Award, the M9 wearable pump exemplifies Momcozy’s dedication to supporting mothers through thoughtful, expert-informed design. Engineered for comfort and convenience, the M9 is the ideal solution for moms on the go. In Asia pacific region, products are available via the Momcozy official website, Amazon, Shopee, TikTok Shop, and through local mother-and-baby retail chains, making premium maternal care both accessible and convenient.

*Based on global market share of wearable breast pumps, Grand View Research 2024

**Data as of July 2025 from Amazon’s official platform.

