Top 3 Best Places to Work in Singapore for 2024 revealed

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire - 19 December 2024 - Novo Nordisk, Samudera, and Diversey have been recognized as the top three best places to work in Singapore for 2024, according to the prestigious Best Places to Work certification program. These organizations have been celebrated for their exceptional commitment to employee well-being, development, and creating people-first workplace cultures.

Novo Nordisk, a global healthcare leader, secured the top spot for its outstanding focus on employee development, wellness, and work-life balance. Specializing in diabetes care, hemophilia, and growth hormone therapies, Novo Nordisk has long been dedicated to improving patients’ lives. Equally important is its dedication to its employees, offering comprehensive leadership programs, wellness initiatives, and an inclusive work environment where employees are empowered to thrive. This recognition underscores the company’s continued commitment to fostering a supportive, engaging, and motivating workplace culture.

Samudera, a leading provider of integrated logistics and shipping services, earned the second position for its strong culture of collaboration and innovation. Specializing in global containerized freight transport, Samudera has established a dynamic and supportive work environment that emphasizes teamwork, professional growth, and work-life balance. The company’s dedication to employee well-being is key to its ability to maintain a motivated and productive workforce, making it a standout employer in Singapore.

Diversey, a global leader in cleaning and hygiene solutions, has been ranked third in Singapore for 2024. Known for its commitment to sustainability and innovative workplace practices, Diversey has built a strong reputation for prioritizing the well-being of its employees and offering growth opportunities. The company’s people-centric approach and collaborative culture have contributed to its recognition as one of Singapore’s top employers.

These companies have set the bar for excellence in the workplace, creating environments where employees feel valued, supported, and motivated to achieve both personal and professional success.

Best Places to Work is an international certification program recognized for identifying and celebrating organizations committed to advancing workplace excellence and delivering exceptional employee experiences.

