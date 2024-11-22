MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 November 2024 - Galaxy Macau™ is proud to host the return of UFC®, the world’s premier Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) organization, to Macau. UFC® FIGHT NIGHT MACAU: YAN vs. FIGUEIREDO will be held at Macau’s largest indoor arena, Galaxy Arena, and will take place on November 23. This event celebrates UFC’s return to Macau after ten years and to Greater China for the first time in four years.

The sold-out event will feature a night of thrilling fights from some of the best MMA athletes in the world and many of China’s most well-known fighters such as UFC #2-ranked strawweight Yan Xiaonan who is in the Co-Main Event. In attendance to support UFC® FIGHT NIGHT MACAU: YAN vs. FIGUEIREDO will be Hong Kong, China renowned producer, director and actor Donnie Yen, the first Chinese star to bring the sport of MMA to the big screen.

A press conference for UFC® FIGHT NIGHT MACAU: YAN vs. FIGUEIREDO was held on November 21 afternoon at the Galaxy International Convention Center banquet hall. In attendance were the Main and Co-Main Event fighters: UFC No. 3 ranked bantamweight Petr Yan, former UFC bantamweight champion, and No. 5 ranked Deiveson Figueiredo, former UFC flyweight champion; and, Yan Xiaonan, former UFC women’s strawweight title challenger, and No. 10 ranked Tabatha Ricci.

In his remarks, Mr. Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer, Macau of Galaxy Entertainment Group, said, “Under the theme of ‘Tourism + Sports’, and in line with the Macao SAR Government’s development strategy, UFC® FIGHT NIGHT MACAU: YAN vs. FIGUEIREDO will enhance Macau’s reputation as a “City of Sports” and further boost Macau’s sporting development. By showcasing Macau’s unique geographical location, rich tourism resources, and commitment to hosting world-class international sports, events such as these continuously promote the integrated development of sports and tourism in Macau, attracting sports enthusiasts from all over the world.”