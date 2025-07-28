Mental health of career women in Malaysia remains stable - YKN

PUTRAJAYA: The mental well-being of working women in Malaysia remains under control compared to Western nations, though advocacy and early intervention are essential to prevent stress from escalating.

National Welfare Foundation (YKN) CEO Nordina Haron noted that most women in the country successfully balance career and family responsibilities despite daily emotional challenges.

“In Malaysia, women can still manage both work and family matters. However, if left unchecked, stress can affect their emotional well-being.

“That’s why intervention programmes like the Local Social Support Centre (PSSS) are important, we intervene before the situation worsens,“ she said during a PSSS YKN session organised by the Malaysian Women Journalists Association (PERTAMA).

Nordina highlighted that career women often face stress from family issues, heavy workloads, or caregiving duties, particularly unmarried women caring for elderly parents.

“I have met many high-ranking women who remain unmarried but are caring for their sick mothers. If stress is not well managed, it can disrupt their emotional balance,“ she explained.

YKN’s collaboration with PERTAMA is crucial, as female journalists frequently encounter emotional strain while covering distressing events.

“Female journalists often witness heartbreaking moments, for example, mothers crying in court over children involved in drugs or petty crimes driven by poverty. These emotional burdens are not easily left at work,“ Nordina added.

PSSS now runs intervention programmes nationwide, including in Sabah and Sarawak.

Over 30 female journalists participated in PERTAMA’s session, which included mental health screenings, personality analysis, and stress-relief exercises.

PERTAMA president Sariha Mohd Ali called the programme eye-opening, emphasising the hidden emotional burdens media professionals carry.

“Sometimes we may appear healthy on the outside, but deep down we carry emotional burdens we are unaware of,“ she said.

Held at Glamping@Wetland Putrajaya, the two-day event featured activities like ATV rides to foster resilience.

Founded in 1971, PERTAMA continues to champion women journalists’ rights and professional growth. - Bernama