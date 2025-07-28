Median wage in Malaysia’s formal sector hits RM3,000 in Q1 2025

PUTRAJAYA: The median monthly wage for Malaysia’s formal sector increased by 5.5 percent to RM3,000 in March 2025, up from RM2,844 a year earlier, according to the latest report from the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin attributed the rise to sustained economic growth and the revised minimum wage policy.

The formal sector workforce stood at 6.8 million, with men making up 55.1 percent and women 44.9 percent.

While the median wage for male employees remained steady at RM3,000, female employees saw a 6.5 percent increase to RM2,982.

Younger workers under 20 recorded the highest wage growth at 13.3 percent, reaching RM1,700, partly due to the reintroduction of the minimum wage policy.

The mining and quarrying sector led with a median wage of RM8,800, though it represents only 0.6 percent of formal employment.

In contrast, the agriculture sector remained the lowest at RM2,200. Regionally, Kuala Lumpur topped the list with RM4,445, followed by Selangor at RM3,300, while Sabah, Kelantan, and Perlis reported the lowest wages.

Income disparity persists, with the top 10 percent earning six times more than the bottom 10 percent.

However, the share of workers earning below RM2,000 fell to 27.4 percent, down from 31.2 percent in 2024. - Bernama