Unboxings and IRL Events: POP MART Connects with Southeast Asia’s Toy Collectors Through Lazada

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA– Media OutReach Newswire – 25 June 2025 – Southeast Asia’s blind box obsession is now mainstream, and POP MART is at the heart of it, fuelling demand with exclusive IPs, sought-after collectibles and even real-life fan events. The global designer toy brand, best known for turning characters like MOLLY, DIMOO, and SKULLPANDA into household names, is tapping on Lazada’s LazMall to connect with millions of fans across the region through surprise drops, unboxings, and community events.

With LazMall, POP MART is now reaching fans in a more direct and hyper-personalised way. Since joining the platform in 2023, it has grown over 5-fold to become one of LazMall’s fastest-growing toy brands — a testament to the region’s deep love for collectibles and character storytelling.

From live-streamed unboxings to data-backed product launches, POP MART’s success reflects how digital discovery and fandom go hand-in-hand. The global blind box collectibles market is set to hit USD 38.4 billion by 2031 — a boom fuelled by Gen Z and millennial collectors seeking rarity, emotional connection, and a bit of playful nostalgia.

“Whether it’s the thrill of the mystery or the joy of finding your favourite character, our collectors are looking for more than just toys — they’re seeking stories,” said a POP MART spokesperson. “With Lazada, we’re able to deliver those stories in a more seamless way.”

Global Exclusives Launching in June

This month, POP MART will release two globally limited figures — MOLLY and Zsiga, and also unveil the second-generation SKULLPANDA plush toys, adding a soft and huggable twist to its cult-favourite character lineup.

These products will be available on Lazada’s LazMall from June 2025 onwards. POP MART will also increase its stock levels and scale up visibility on its LazMall storefront to meet fan demand.

Where Community Meets Commerce

On Lazada, POP MART fans don’t just shop — they discover and experience. Using AI-powered recommendations and region-specific insights, the brand curates its releases based on what collectors love most in each market. SKULLPANDA, for instance, has become a breakout favourite in Thailand, while DIMOO charms fans in Malaysia.

Collectors also benefit from prompt deliveries, with 85% of orders in all key Southeast Asian cities like Bangkok and Manila guaranteed to arrive within 48 hours upon order confirmation. Collectibles are also delivered in custom shock-proof packaging to ensure they arrive in pristine, collector-worthy conditions, and the parcel can be tracked in real time on the Lazada app.

POP MART collectibles are not just toys, they are a lifestyle and the epitome of luxury and exclusivity that has been fuelled by the energy of its fans and creators. More than one-third (34%) of its sales on Lazada now come from affiliate creators in Southeast Asia — livestreamers, toy reviewers, and content creators who bring the world of POP MART to life through their own lens. Their curated content, character deep-dives, and unboxing videos don’t just sell toys — they build community and elevate collecting into a shared lifestyle.

Taking the Experience Offline

Fans in Malaysia can look forward to experiencing the magic in-person, where the Lazada X POP MART 5KM run will be happening on 12 October 2025. Designed to be a vibrant, community-driven event that blends fitness, music, and fandom, POP MART will be hosting an exclusive booth at the event, creating a playground for pop culture lovers to meet iconic characters and immerse themselves in the joyful surprise of the trend culture and brand stories.

IRL experiences like this are part of POP MART’s strategy to connect more deeply with its community – both online and offline.

“POP MART’s world is built on creativity and connection,” said Kaya Qin, Chief Executive Officer at Lazada Malaysia. “Through Lazada’s platform, brands like POP MART are able to inspire and engage a new generation of collectors with stories that extend beyond the digital channels.”

https://www.lazada.com.my/#?

https://my.linkedin.com/company/lazada

https://x.com/LazadaMY?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor

https://www.facebook.com/LazadaMalaysia/

https://www.instagram.com/lazada_my/?hl=en