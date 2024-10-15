UNIQ debuts new multifunctional iPhone 16 cases with iPhone 16 Pro Max giveaway, here’s how to enter

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 October 2024 - The acclaimed international brand UNIQ, synonymous with sleek and multifunctional phone cases, presents its latest range of iPhone 16 cases, featuring modern designs and elevated customizability. Extending to the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max models, the collection is set to appeal to a new generation of discerning and pragmatic iPhone users. Each designed case comes loaded with exceptional features, such as next-gen protective technology, magnetic charging, a grip band for comfort, a handy kickstand and more.

Named Heldro Max, Eleva, Keva Max, and Lyden, these iPhone 16 cases form part of UNIQ’s penetrative venture into embracing diverse lifestyles and disciplines. The built-in functionalities of the cases are designed around the entire newly released iPhone 16 range. Capitalizing on Apple’s latest innovative tools, these cases unlock an extraordinary level of productivity and seamless access.

“We have always designed our accessories for Apple to be a true embodiment of functionality and reliability,” UNIQ Product Design Lead, Gladys Phan said. “As the iPhone 16 paves the way for new possibilities in work and play, our curated case lineup aspires to complement this innovation, infusing each moment with added sense of inspiration and confidence through its impeccable design and attention to detail.”

Heldro Max, for iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, is a polycarbonate composite reinforced with a shock-absorbent TPU shell. The kickstand, strengthened by metal rings and hinges, is said to outperform standard plastic alternatives. It also doubles as a grip that makes one-handed use effortless, providing an all-in-one solution for those who crave convenience at their fingertips.