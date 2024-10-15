$!ViewQwest Amplifies Excitement in Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon in Third Consecutive Sponsorship

-> ‘Run with ViewQwest’ Challenge Offers Over SGD 20,000 in Cash Prizes Across All Race Categories

-> Challenge invites all non-competitive SCSM runners to join for FREE

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 October 2024 – ViewQwest is sponsoring the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) for the third consecutive year, aligning with its commitment to support world-class endeavours in Singapore. The SCSM is recognised as one of the world’s most prestigious marathons, promoting health, wellness and a sense of achievement while showcasing Singapore’s vibrant culture and global sporting presence.

As part of its ongoing partnership, ViewQwest is launching the ‘Run with ViewQwest’ Challenge, an exciting opportunity for non-competitive Singaporean and PR runners to win cash prizes—marking a shift from typical marathons where only top international professionals claim victory. This initiative aligns with the marathon’s mission to inspire individuals from all walks of life to embrace active lifestyles, while creating an inclusive, memorable experience for both participants and spectators.

Runners across the 5K, 10K, Half Marathon, and Marathon categories can compete for over SGD 20,000 in cash prizes. Winners will be selected through a free-to-enter raffle, ensuring that everyone, regardless of age, fitness level, or experience, has a chance to win. Up to 13 participants in each category could win as much as SGD 1,000. Raffle entries are based on finishing times, meaning the faster a runner completes their race, the more chances they have to win. For more information on the challenge, visit https://viewqwest.com/sg/residential/scsm2024/

As part of the ‘Run with ViewQwest’ challenge, participants will also enjoy access to a priority slot for recovery therapy at the ViewQwest booth on race day. In partnership with O2 Lab Pte Ltd, we are offering the CRYO XC™ Plus whole-body cryotherapy chamber—a cutting-edge recovery solution designed to expose the body to temperatures as low as -160°C. This rapid cooling therapy reduces inflammation, enhances circulation, and accelerates muscle recovery, helping marathon runners recover faster and more efficiently, so they can bounce back from the race with minimal downtime.

ViewQwest’s support for elevating Singapore’s sporting scene and inspiring runners mirrors its commitment to unlocking human potential through technology. Just as athletes push their limits to achieve personal greatness, ViewQwest empowers its customers with fast, superior connectivity. With the launch of its XGSPON 10Gbps broadband network, ViewQwest is making ultra-fast, reliable internet more accessible to all Singaporeans. In both sports and technology, ViewQwest enables people to explore new possibilities and achieve greatness.

“We are proud to sponsor the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon for the third consecutive year, as it reflects our commitment to helping individuals reach their personal best. Whether in sports or technology, it’s inspiring to witness the power of the human spirit and what can be achieved when we push beyond our limits. At ViewQwest, we continuously strive to break boundaries, empowering our customers to accomplish what once seemed impossible. This year, we’re especially excited to offer more opportunities for non-competitive runners to win in the SCSM, encouraging everyone to pursue their own path to greatness.” said Vignesa Moorthy, CEO of ViewQwest.

Santoz Kumar, General Manager of Singapore for the The IRONMAN Group added: “We’re pleased to welcome ViewQwest back as a sponsor for the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon. Our aim is to promote a sporting culture and enable even amateur athletes to have a sense of achievement and the ‘Run with ViewQwest’ challenge is a cool, innovative way for runners to participate in a fun campaign that does that. This is the first time participants in the 5K and 10K categories will be able to win prizes for achieving their best, which will surely encourage everyone to outdo themselves.”

Hashtag: #viewqwest

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.