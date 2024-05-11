$!ViewQwest Debuts Cloud-Based Gateway to Meet Industry Benchmarks for Email Security

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 November 2024 - ViewQwest has partnered with Lightspeed Technologies, an enterprise solution provider and leading email security expert, to unveil the ViewQwest SecurEmail Gateway at GovWare 2024, held from 15 to 17 October. This new solution offers businesses a quick and seamless way to secure their email systems, bolstering protection against email-based threats and vulnerabilities.

The cloud-based SecurEmail Gateway aligns with best practices from the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore’s (CSA) Internet Hygiene Portal (IHP) for email and domain security. By adopting the SecurEmail Gateway, businesses can achieve a perfect score of 100 in the IHP’s comprehensive online security assessment.

The Need for Email Security

While messaging apps and cloud-based tools are on the rise, email remains central to business communications, enabling seamless collaboration and information sharing. However, email protocols were developed long before cybersecurity became a priority, leaving email susceptible to threats such as spoofing and phishing.

One critical vulnerability stems from the original email protocol’s lack of verification and encryption features. Just as a letter with a fake return address could deceive, email in its raw form allows bad actors to impersonate trusted contacts and exploit user trust through social engineering.

Understanding CSA Best Practices

Over time, several email security protocols have emerged to address these vulnerabilities. However, consistently deploying these protocols can be complex and resource-intensive, leaving many organizations without optimal email security.

Protocols such as DKIM add digital signatures to verify email integrity during transit. SPF limits the servers authorized to send emails on behalf of a domain, preventing spoofing, while DANE validates server authenticity to prevent man-in-the-middle attacks.

Even major providers like Office 365 and Google Workspace may not have the most optimal security settings enabled. The same challenge applies to many telecommunication providers due to the balancing act between user convenience and comprehensive security measures or a lack of awareness by customers.

To raise awareness and promote robust email security, the CSA has introduced a comprehensive checklist for best practices and an online assessment tool for businesses to gauge the security status of their email systems.

One-Step Solution for Enhanced Email Security

ViewQwest’s SecurEmail Gateway offers a streamlined, cost-effective way for businesses to strengthen email security without overhauling their current systems. Available as a SaaS solution, it integrates easily with major platforms like Google Workspace, Office 365, Microsoft Exchange, and custom email servers.

Through simply configuring their existing email server to work with the SecurEmail Gateway, businesses can instantly enhance email security to meet and exceed CSA recommendations. This solution ensures adherence to CSA best practices and strengthens the organization’s email security posture.

While there is no absolute guarantee against spoofing and attacks, adhering to CSA guidelines can significantly mitigate risks and strengthen an organisation’s overall email security posture. With ViewQwest SecurEmail Gateway, organizations can achieve full compliance with CSA guidelines in just one-step.

