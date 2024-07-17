$!VinFast announces irresistible price for VF e34 and VF 5 electric SUVs at GIIAS 2024 exhibition

TANGERANG, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 July 2024 - In pursuit of its goal to make electric vehicles more accessible in Indonesia, VinFast Auto is offering special promotions for customers who purchase the VF 5 and VF e34 models at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2024, from July 18 to July 28, 2024. Under the program, both the VF 5 and VF e34 will be sold at a very attractive price starting from 218,250,000 IDR and 273,000,000 IDR, respectively. This promotion applies only to customers who purchase a vehicle with a battery or choose a battery subscription plan at GIIAS 2024 exhibition, and only valid for the first 1,000 units. In addition, customers will also receive an accessory gift package that includes window tinting, floor mats, a wall-mounted charger, and a portable charger per every purchased vehicle.

For customers who choose the battery subscription plan, the monthly subscription fee for the VF e34 will be at 1,099,000 IDR/month for a maximum travel distance up to 1,500 km, at 1,570,000 IDR/month for travel distance between 1,500 km and 3,000 km, and 2,590,000 IDR/month for travel distance exceeding 3,000 km. For the VF 5, VinFast applies a monthly battery subscription fee of 990,000 IDR/month for travel distance up to 1,500 km. The fee increases to 1,415,000 IDR/month for travel distance between 1,500 km and 3,000 km, and 2,360,000 IDR/month for travel distance exceeding 3,000 km. Mr. Temmy Wiradjaja, CEO of VinFast Indonesia, said: “With the goal of making electric vehicles more accessible to consumers, we are excited to announce an irresistible offer to customers attending Indonesia’s largest international auto show, GIIAS 2024. Together with our attractive after-sales policies and diverse range of electric vehicles, I believe that VinFast electric vehicles will soon become commonplace in the daily lives of Indonesian consumers”.