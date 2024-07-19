VinFast delivers first batch of VF e34 in Indonesia

TANGERANG, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 July 2024 - At the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2024, VinFast officially delivered the first VF e34 C-SUVs to pioneering customers in Indonesia, marking a promising new chapter in the nation’s green transportation journey.

The first VF e34 cars were delivered to customers during a ceremony at VinFast’s GIIAS 2024 booth. Taking place just over five months after the brand’s debut and four months since sales began, this delivery event underscores VinFast’s commitment to Indonesian consumers and demonstrates the company’s vision and determination to shape the future of global green mobility.

The VF e34, an e-SUV in the popular C-segment, boasts a modern design and advanced technology, promising an exceptional driving experience for Indonesian consumers. VinFast’s flexible sales policies, including battery subscription options, help reduce initial costs, making electric vehicles more accessible.

With a customer-centric philosophy, VinFast provides VF e34 owners with peace of mind by offering market-leading after-sales policies: a 10-year warranty for the vehicle, unlimited mileage battery warranty for vehicles purchased with the battery included, and free battery maintenance and replacement if the battery capacity drops below 70% for battery subscription customers.