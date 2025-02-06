VinFast sets new record at IIMS Surabaya 2025 with four awards, VF 3 named “Best EV City Car”

SURABAYA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 June 2025 - VinFast announces it has secured four prestigious awards at the Indonesia International Motor Show Surabaya (IIMS Surabaya) 2025. Achieving decisive victories in four key categories, voted on by both the Organizing Committee and show attendees, VinFast has solidified its reputation, standing, and strong appeal among industry experts, car enthusiasts, and consumers in Indonesia.



The Organizing Committee of IIMS Surabaya 2025 has honored VinFast in four categories: “Best EV City Car” for VF 3, “Favorite New Car Launch” for VF 6, “Best Booth Car” and “Best Costume | Miss IIMS Surabaya 2025”.

IIMS is the nation’s premier and largest exhibition system, drawing dozens of automotive, motorcycle, and technology brands globally each year.

IIMS Surabaya, held in East Java - Indonesia’s second-largest region after Jakarta - consistently attracts a significant number of visitors and industry enthusiasts. The IIMS Surabaya 2025 expert panel features leading journalists and specialists from esteemed organizations.

In the “Best EV City Car” category, VinFast VF 3 outperformed competitors from China, Japan, securing an overwhelming 89% of the total votes. This impressive win was based on the votes of over 50,000 show attendees and the official voting system of the organizers.

The VF 3 has garnered significant attention since its official debut in Indonesia, becoming the most-test-driven vehicle at IIMS 2025 in February.

With its distinctive design, impressive features, and accessible price, the VF 3 has emerged as an ideal urban vehicle. It’s truly empowering owners to showcase their individuality and unique style with passion.

The Organizing Committee also honored the VF 6, the newest addition to VinFast’s product lineup in Indonesia, with the “Favorite New Car Launch” award. The expert panel highly praised the VF 6’s modern design, advanced technological features, and exhilarating driving experience. This model is expected to quickly win over Indonesian consumers and pave the way for a future of “Electrified Transportation for Everyone.”

In addition to the product awards, VinFast was also honored with “Best Booth Car” and “Best Costume | Miss IIMS Surabaya 2025.”

VinFast’s exhibition booth stood out as the largest at the show, featuring a modern, futuristic design that powerfully inspired visitors with a vision of a green and civilized electric transportation future.

The expert panel, media, and numerous attendees were particularly impressed by the elegant image of the Vietnamese Ao Dai. This created a unique cultural highlight, blending traditional beauty with modern appeal, and affirming the fierce spirit of Vietnamese and Southeast Asian people in the global green revolution.

Mr. Rudi MF, as the Project Manager of Indonesia International Motor Show, stated: “We are very impressed with the product quality, the message conveyed, and the connection established with the audience as demonstrated by VinFast. The VF 3 and VF 6 models stand out as an interesting model that resonate well with both experts and the general public—something that is increasingly difficult to achieve in today’s competitive market. VinFast’s positive engagement at IIMS Surabaya 2025 was clearly reflected in the high level of visitor enthusiasm at their booth. VinFast successfully captured attention with their innovative presentation and the opportunity for visitors to directly experience their electric vehicle technology. This extraordinary response not only affirms the appeal of VinFast’s products but also signifies their strong position in promoting the adoption of electric vehicles in Indonesia.”

Mr. Kariyanto Hardjosoemarto, CEO of VinFast Indonesia, shared: “Winning four awards at IIMS Surabaya 2025 is an incredibly proud milestone for VinFast. We are confident that we are on the right path in accelerating the green transition in Indonesia. With our diverse product range, from the VF 3, VF 5, VF 6, to the VF e34, and our comprehensive ‘For a Green Future’ ecosystem, VinFast is committed to continuing our journey with Indonesian consumers and contributing to the development of the region’s most promising electric vehicle market.”

In just one year of presence in Indonesia, VinFast has launched four EV models – VF 3, VF 5, VF 6, and VF e34 – while expanding its distribution network in major cities including Jakarta, Bandung, Surabaya, and Bali. Additionally, VinFast is collaborating with partners such as Otoklix, and BOS to deploy 500 authorized service workshops nationwide by the end of 2025.

VinFast is also accelerating the development of a comprehensive green mobility ecosystem in Indonesia through strategic partnerships with companies like GSM (electric taxi service) and V-GREEN (charging infrastructure), further reinforcing VinFast’s long-term investment commitment to the Indonesian market.

