Malaysia-Singapore chemical spill drill boosts cross-border safety

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Regional cooperation between Malaysia and Singapore reached new heights as both nations conducted a joint chemical spill response drill at the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link (Linkedua).

The 14th emergency simulation, organised under the Malaysia-Singapore Joint Committee on the Environment (MSJCE), involved 15 agencies testing inter-agency coordination and mobilisation strategies.

Department of Environment (DOE) director-general Datuk Wan Abdul Latiff Wan Jaffar emphasised the exercise’s importance in refining emergency response capabilities.

“This training strengthens communication between both countries and ensures efficient mobilisation of assets and personnel during chemical spill incidents,“ he said.

Singapore’s National Environment Agency (NEA) CEO Wong Kang Jet also attended the drill.

Wan Abdul Latiff revealed that approximately 150,000 tonnes of hazardous chemicals cross the Linkedua border annually.

Despite no recorded spill incidents, he stressed the need for continuous preparedness.

“Detailed simulations help prevent accidents and ensure rapid response if needed,“ he added. – Bernama