Pakistani man charged with sodomy, sexual assault in Shah Alam

SHAH ALAM: A 24-year-old Pakistani national was charged in the Sessions Court today with multiple offences, including sodomy, sexual assault, and robbery involving two children and two teenage boys.

Muhammad Hassan pleaded not guilty to all charges, which were read out in Urdu before Judge Norazlin Othman.

The accused faces two counts of unnatural sex under Section 377C of the Penal Code, involving a 19-year-old and a 15-year-old boy.

The alleged incidents occurred on June 26 and May 18 near Section 27 in Shah Alam.

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison and caning.

Additionally, Hassan was charged with robbing a 19-year-old of RM230 under Section 392 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum sentence of 14 years, a fine, or whipping.

In the same proceedings, he was accused of sexually assaulting two boys, aged eight and 13, in May and June.

These charges fall under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, punishable by up to 20 years in prison and whipping.

Deputy public prosecutors Nurul Sofea Jaysal and Ruthra Raj Selvarajoo handled the case, while the accused remained unrepresented.

Hassan, through an interpreter, requested court-appointed legal aid, citing no family or contacts in Malaysia.

The court scheduled the next hearing for September 23 to finalise document submissions and legal representation. – Bernama