Factory worker loses RM210k to fake Facebook investment scheme

IPOH: A factory worker lost RM210,000 in life savings after falling victim to a fraudulent investment scheme promoted on Facebook.

The victim, identified only as Chan, 47, encountered the advertisement on March 26, which promised high returns.

Chan contacted a person named Linda via WhatsApp, who claimed to be an investment intermediary.

“The investment seemed legitimate as I was instructed to download the ‘Citi CDT’ App from the Apple Store. The app was verified, so I invested RM10,000 the same day,“ he said during a press conference at the Perak MCA Building.

Between April 2 and April 28, Chan made five more transfers via online banking, cash deposit machines, and over-the-counter transactions to four different bank accounts.

Later, he was told he would receive RM1.7 million in returns—but only after paying an additional RM190,472.40 to “release” the profits.

“After consulting friends, I realised I had been scammed and lodged a police report at Sungai Senam police station,“ he said.

Perak MCA Public Services and Complaints Bureau chief Yuen Chan How urged authorities to investigate thoroughly.

“Syndicates now create legitimate-looking apps downloadable from official stores. Always verify before investing—no genuine scheme demands payment to withdraw profits,“ he warned. – Bernama