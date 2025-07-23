Malaysia proposes 3 ASEAN creative industry initiatives for 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has unveiled three major initiatives to enhance ASEAN’s creative industry under its 2025 chairmanship, focusing on co-productions, sustainability, and youth engagement.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching announced the plans at the ASEAN Film and TV Summit 2025, held alongside the 8th Malaysia International Film Festival (MIFFest).

The proposals include the ASEAN Co-Production Roundtable, a Green Filming and Sustainability Framework, and Youth Story Labs.

Teo emphasised these efforts aim to foster inclusive storytelling and regional collaboration.

“We hope to initiate three key areas of collaboration to make ASEAN’s creative sector more dynamic and people-centred,“ she said.

Malaysia’s Film in Malaysia Incentive (FIMI) was highlighted as a success, attracting RM2.71 billion in direct investments since 2013 through 128 projects.

Notable productions include Sony Pictures’ Lord of the Flies series and local hits like Ejen Ali: The Movie 2, which earned RM59 million globally.

Organised by FINAS, MIFFest, and AFAN, the summit serves as a platform for policymakers and creators to discuss co-production opportunities.

“Shared stories will connect and inspire ASEAN,“ Teo added.

The event concludes on July 26 with the Malaysia Golden Global Awards, honouring regional and international filmmakers. – Bernama